"All Access with Andy Garcia" to Highlight Ethical Surrogacy with Simple Surrogacy LLC

An upcoming segment focuses on the intersection of reproductive technology and the personal advocacy required to build modern families.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The educational series 'All Access with Andy Garcia' has announced a collaboration with Simple Surrogacy, LLC for an upcoming segment focused on the methodologies of third party reproduction. Viewers can expect to learn about the structured procedures that allow intended parents to connect with surrogates and egg donors. Set to film in February 2026 at the All Access studio in Boca Raton, the segment documents the high level coordination required to manage the medical and legal requirements of the process. By highlighting the progress made in reproductive advocacy, the program informs Public Television viewers about the available options for those who cannot conceive traditionally. This project emphasizes the importance of accessible information for those seeking to understand the complexities of the modern family building landscape.

Simple Surrogacy

"Simple Surrogacy is honored to participate in All Access with Andy Garcia to help educate those entering the IVF Reproductive space on the best practices for ethical, safe and rewarding surrogacy and egg donation." - Kristen Hanson, Simple Surrogacy, LLC

Contemporary reproductive medicine now includes a variety of pathways that address the global rise in infertility. Gestational surrogacy has emerged as a primary solution, involving a carrier who has no genetic link to the child she carries. This procedure requires a high degree of specialization, from the initial matching process to the final legalization of parental rights. The segment explores how specialized agencies provide the necessary infrastructure to manage these moving parts, ensuring that the health of the surrogate and the interests of the intended parents are balanced. This includes the use of state of the art fertility clinics and the involvement of legal experts who specialize in reproductive law. These steps reflect a broader trend toward professionalized family building that prioritizes safety and ethical clarity for everyone involved.

The segment also touches upon the logistical and ethical challenges facing the industry as it grows in popularity. The move toward increased oversight and licensing for agencies is a key topic, as it helps protect parents from the risks associated with less regulated markets. To address the financial concerns of many families, the focus has shifted toward proactive planning and the use of dedicated escrow services. This ensures that the funding for the journey is managed transparently and used solely for its intended purpose. Furthermore, the program examines the role of female leadership in the industry, discussing how firsthand experience in the field leads to a more compassionate and effective management style. By highlighting these initiatives, the segment provides the Public Television audience with a clear picture of how modern organizations are evolving to meet the needs of families in a changing social and economic climate, fostering a culture of support and ethical responsibility.

About All Access with Andy Garcia The "All Access with Andy Garcia" program is an educational series hosted by acclaimed actor Andy Garcia. The series features stories from across the globe, focusing on a wide range of topics that highlight the most recent developments in technology, medicine, and social issues. The program is designed to provide viewers with an in depth look at the innovations and individuals shaping the world today. These short form documentaries air on Public Television stations throughout the United States, reaching a diverse audience interested in informative and thought provoking content. For more information, please visit: www.allaccessptv.com

About Simple Surrogacy LLC Simple Surrogacy LLC is a premier surrogacy and egg donation agency that provides comprehensive support to intended parents, surrogates, and donors. Founded by individuals with personal experience in the field, the agency is dedicated to maintaining high ethical standards and a personalized approach to family building. As a woman owned and privately held organization, Simple Surrogacy focuses on building strong relationships and ensuring successful outcomes through rigorous screening and expert legal coordination. The agency serves a diverse clientele, including the LGBTQ+ community, and remains committed to the mission of helping people grow their families through compassionate and professional guidance. To learn more about their services, visit: www.simplesurrogacy.com

