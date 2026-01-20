New Educational Segment Highlights How Open-Source ERP Systems Are Revolutionizing the Traditional Roofing Landscape for Better Project Management and Efficiency.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The intersection of traditional craftsmanship and modern data science takes center stage in an upcoming segment of "All Access with Andy Garcia." The program is partnering with Fox Haven Roofing to produce an educational feature regarding the implementation of AI and flexible ERP technology within the roofing sector. Scheduled for production in 2026, the segment will reach Public Television audiences nationwide, providing a transparent look at how contractors are moving beyond the limitations of standard business software. The focus remains on the shift toward open-source principles, which allow roofing professionals to curate a customized suite of digital tools rather than being tethered to a single, inflexible system.

This production explores the "how" and "why" behind the adoption of RadiansERP, a platform born from the frustrations of contractors who found traditional CRMs too restrictive for the unpredictable nature of field work. By documenting the real-world application of these tools, the segment highlights how technical flexibility leads to more resilient business models. The narrative moves through the logistical challenges faced by modern roofers, demonstrating how automation simplifies the transition from sales to execution.

"Our industry is changing faster than I have ever seen with big tech, private equity, and national retailers all shaping the landscape," stated Andrew Keys, CEO of Fox Haven Roofing. "If every contractor is using the same rigid, one-size-fits-all software, then by definition none of us are really differentiating. Open-source ERP systems let us build around our identity, our processes, and our people instead of forcing our business to fit the software. When contractors realize the power they have with the right tools, local companies stop getting swallowed up and start leading."

In addition to the software itself, the segment provides a deep dive into the impact of technology on the human element of contracting. A significant portion of the educational message revolves around employee retention and the creation of frictionless workflows. By automating repetitive administrative tasks, roofing companies can foster an environment where field teams and project managers can focus on their core competencies, leading to higher job satisfaction and better outcomes for the end consumer. The program addresses the common set of experiences shared by homeowners who seek reliable, tech-savvy professionals to handle their property investments.

The segment also identifies future trends that are currently reshaping the industry, such as the rise of AI-driven analytics and mobile-first field management. As climate patterns and material costs fluctuate, the ability to rapidly incorporate new data into a business strategy becomes a vital asset. By prioritizing interoperability and modular design, the featured organizations show how they stay ahead of the curve. This informational announcement serves to educate the general public on the sophisticated infrastructure supporting the people who work on their roofs, moving the conversation from simple repairs to advanced project engineering.

