An upcoming segment focuses on the transition from traditional care models to person centered planning for individuals with intellectual and learning disabilities.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The educational series "All Access with Andy Garcia" has announced a collaboration with Martha Lloyd Community Services for an upcoming segment focused on the methodologies of modern disability support. Viewers can expect to learn about the structured procedures that allow individuals to connect with their communities through employment and volunteerism. Set to film later this year, the segment documents the high-level coordination required to manage the residential, clinical, and vocational requirements of a diverse population.

Martha Lloyd Community Services

By highlighting the progress made in person centered planning, the program informs Public Television viewers about the available options for those seeking a life beyond traditional care settings. This project emphasizes the importance of accessible information for those seeking to understand the complexities of the modern human services landscape.

"Having been part of Martha Lloyd for more than 20 years, I've seen firsthand that what truly sets us apart is the genuine care we have for the individuals we support and their families. That commitment hasn't changed over the years—it's only grown stronger." - Todd Boyles, Director of Operations

Contemporary disability support now includes a variety of pathways that address the specific needs of a diverse population. This segment explores how integrated support models are replacing the segregated approaches of the past. This shift is supported by data driven practices and electronic record systems that ensure a high degree of accountability. Such standards are vital in a field where the goal is to provide opportunities for individuals to have a voice in every aspect of their lives, from choosing their housemates to pursuing career goals. The program examines the role of community partnerships with local businesses, illustrating how an inclusive workforce is a healthier workforce for all members of society. These steps reflect a broader trend toward professionalized advocacy that prioritizes dignity and ethical clarity for everyone involved.

The segment also touches upon the logistical and systemic impacts of workforce recruitment on the quality of care. The move toward specialized training in areas like trauma informed care is a key topic, as it helps protect individuals from the risks associated with high staff turnover. To address the concerns of many families, the focus has shifted toward proactive transition services that prepare individuals for success in independent living. This ensures that the funding and support for the journey are managed transparently and used solely for their intended purpose. Furthermore, the program examines the role of organizational culture, discussing how a focus on respect and teamwork leads to better outcomes. By highlighting these initiatives, the segment provides the Public Television audience with a clear picture of how modern organizations are evolving to meet the needs of those with disabilities in a changing social climate, fostering a culture of support and ethical responsibility.

About All Access with Andy Garcia The "All Access with Andy Garcia" program is an informational series hosted by the distinguished actor Andy Garcia. Created for a Public Television audience, the series explores the breakthroughs and stories that define the modern era across various industries. By spotlighting specialized organizations and innovative leaders, the program provides viewers with a nuanced look at the trends shaping our communities and the global landscape. Each short-form documentary is crafted to be an educational resource that bridges the gap between complex industry developments and the general public. To learn more about the series and its mission, please visit: www.allaccessptv.com.

About Martha Lloyd Community Services Martha Lloyd Community Services is a premier provider of residential, vocational, and clinical supports for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Founded on a legacy of pioneering person-centered care, the organization is dedicated to maintaining high ethical standards and a personalized approach to human services. As a mission-driven nonprofit, Martha Lloyd focuses on building strong community partnerships and ensuring successful outcomes through specialized training and innovative transition programs. The organization serves a diverse population and remains committed to the mission of helping people discover their potential through compassionate and professional guidance. To learn more about their services, visit: www.marthalloyd.org.

