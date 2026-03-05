Creative Family Connections to be Featured in New Segment of All Access hosted by Andy Garcia

LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For many, the road to parenthood is not a straight line but a collaborative journey involving medical science, specialized law, and the selfless participation of gestational surrogates. In an upcoming segment of "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia," Public Television audiences will be invited to explore the foundational ethics of surrogacy through the lens of Creative Family Connections, a surrogacy agency dedicated to the belief that the desire to build a family is a universal human experience that transcends traditional boundaries.

Creative Family Connections

Production and filming is scheduled for March 23, 2026, at the "All Access" studios in Boca Raton, Florida. The segment examines the modern reality of gestational surrogacy, where embryos are carried by a surrogate with no genetic link to the child. By documenting the intersection of assisted reproductive technology and legal advocacy, the series provides a comprehensive look at how families are formed within the LGBTQ+ community, for single parents, and for heterosexual parents facing fertility challenges when the intended mom is unable to carry the baby. The narrative highlights over twenty years of legal pioneering, including the drafting of landmark legislation that shifted surrogacy from a once-restricted practice to a legally protected path to parenthood in the nation's capital.

"We are delighted to have been invited to be part of this excellent program and excited to bring this documentary to viewers," said Diane Hinson, Founder and CEO of Creative Family Connections. "Surrogacy is an amazing medical technology that permits intended parents who could not otherwise build a family to do so. Our goal is to show that when surrogacy is practiced in an ethical and legal manner, everyone benefits: We have grateful parents, happy surrogates, and just the most loving families ever."

The educational narrative addresses the need for a critical shift in the surrogacy market: the move toward heightened financial transparency and rigorous escrow management. Viewers will learn how the "best practices" standards set by the Society for Ethics for Egg Donation and Surrogacy (SEEDS) protect intended parents and surrogates from lax and sometimes predatory practices. The segment details why having a dedicated legal team is paramount to a successful outcome, ensuring that every contract and parentage action is rooted in the standards of the legal bar. This approach prioritizes the long-term parentage rights of the intended parents (and the child) and the well-being of the surrogates over the convenience of a fast match.

Furthermore, the segment provides a practical guide to the complex landscape of surrogacy in the US. In the absence of a federal law governing surrogacy in the US, the program explains how tools like The US Surrogacy Law Map™ serve as an essential compass for navigating the varying parentage rights across different states. When the segment films later this year, it will be an informative resource for a new generation of prospective parents and surrogates. By centering the conversation on ethical integrity, the collaboration between "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia" and Creative Family Connections demonstrates how a commitment to doing things right can change the life trajectory of families worldwide.

About All Access hosted by Andy Garcia "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia" is an award-winning program that highlights the latest topics and trends impacting the world today. The program is created by a veteran team of tenured producers to provide high-quality educational content for Public Television viewers across the nation. For more information, please visit: allaccessptv.com

About Creative Family Connections Creative Family Connections is a top-rated surrogacy agency with a premier legal team, dedicated to the principle that everyone can build a family. Founded in 2001 by an attorney and a pioneer in the field, the organization provides a full-service, ethical approach to gestational surrogacy for intended parents worldwide. To learn more about the company's mission, surrogacy services, and legal resources, visit: creativefamilyconnections.com

SOURCE All Access