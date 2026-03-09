Redefining Academic Success: Landmark College to be Highlighted on All Access with Andy Garcia

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to broaden public understanding of neuroinclusive education, "All Access with Andy Garcia" will feature Landmark College in an upcoming segment airing on Public Television stations nationwide. The program focuses on the methodologies required to support neurodivergent individuals as they pursue higher education and meaningful careers.

Landmark College

Production is scheduled to take place at the college's 125-acre Putney, VT campus this April. The segment will document the history and current impact of an institution founded by Dr. Charles Drake, a Harvard-trained educator who utilized his own experiences with dyslexia to build a new framework for learning. The narrative explores the transition of the former Windham College grounds into a specialized laboratory for student success, demonstrating how specific environmental and social supports can alter the trajectory of a student's life. This informational piece is designed to resonate with the millions of families who manage learning differences daily.

"With one in five students identifying as neurodivergent, it's more important than ever to understand and embrace the idea that everyone learns differently," says Landmark College Vice President for Marketing and Communications Chris Lenois. "Society will be better served by an education system that helps these individuals understand why they learn the way they do, and how to leverage their strengths so that they may flourish as members of their community."

The core of the segment centers on the "different, not disabled" philosophy. By moving away from traditional deficit-based education, the program illustrates how a strengths-based model allows students to leverage their natural cognitive styles. Public Television viewers will gain insights into the specific solutions used to assist college-capable learners, such as social pragmatic programs and dedicated career advising. These resources address a significant societal gap: while many neurodivergent individuals possess high-level problem-solving skills, they frequently face lower employment rates due to a lack of early, targeted support.

The segment will also provide valuable context for educators and employers. By showing the practical application of a 7:1 student-to-faculty ratio and the integration of academic advisors into the daily student experience, the program offers a blueprint for inclusivity that extends beyond the classroom. The content further explores the importance of educating the wider public, including foundations and policymakers, on the benefits of neurodiversity in a modern economy. Through this exploration, the segment aims to change the societal view of education, advocating for a future where diverse ways of thinking are recognized as essential assets rather than obstacles.

About "All Access with Andy Garcia": "All Access with Andy Garcia" is a premier documentary series distributed to Public Television stations. The program utilizes a team of award-winning producers to create compelling, educational content that informs the general public on a wide array of social, economic, and health-related topics. Discover more at: allaccessptv.com

About Landmark College: Landmark College provides a unique and highly supportive environment for students with learning disabilities, ADHD, autism, or executive function challenges. Through a research-based approach and a community-centered campus in Vermont, the college empowers students to succeed in their studies and beyond. For additional information, visit: landmark.edu

