All County Property Management Expands to Snelville, Georgia

SNELVILLE, Ga., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Owning rental properties in Georgia just got easier. The creators of All County® Property Management today are proud to announce they are expanding service to the area around Snelville, Georgia. All County® Legacy is now one of the 55+ franchisees of one of the world's best and most comprehensive franchises in property management.

All County provides tenant screening, negotiation, placement and renewals; rent collection; maintenance coordination; and easy, online accounting. Ed Ledlum, one of the owners of All County® Legacy says, "All County Legacy is committed to providing outstanding customer service and unique solutions to create long-lasting relationships with our owners and tenants while also leaving a positive impact in our community."

Property Management has always been a passion both personally and professionally for All County Legacy owners Ed and Christy. Professionally, Ed has 6 years of experience in property management and 10 years in sales and marketing, Christy has 10 years of experience in admin and office management. Ed and Christy and excited to own a business in an industry they are passionate about and benefit the owners and renters in their community. "We are dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and timely communication to maximize owner's real estate investment," Ed adds. "Please give us an opportunity to show you why All County Legacy is the right choice for you."

All County® Legacy is located at 1350 Scenic Hwy Suite 266 Snellville, GA 30078. Please call us at470-264-2611 or visit allcountylegacy.com so we can help you get the best return on your property investment.

About:

All County Legacy has joined a nationwide network containing the world's best and most comprehensive franchises in the property management industry. All County property managers are experts in property management, from marketing and tenant screening to lease negotiation, rent collections, and maintenance. With 30 years of experience in the property management industry, All County helps property owners maximize their investments by maintaining locations, communicating openly with tenants, and taking on the daily responsibilities of ownership.

All County provides franchisees with the opportunity to work under the reputation of a well-established firm, and gain the confidence and ability to own a business prepared for success.

For more information about All County® Franchise, please visit AllCountyFranchise.com

