All County Property Management Expands to West Los Angeles, California

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Owning rental properties in West Los Angeles, California just got easier. The creators of All County® Property Management today are proud to announce they are expanding service to the West Los Angeles area. All County® Grande Hills Property Management is now one of the 55+ franchisees of one of the world's best and most comprehensive franchises in property management.

All County provides tenant screening, negotiation, placement and renewals; rent collection; maintenance coordination; and easy, online accounting. Genina Aquino, owner of All County® Grande Hills says, "All County Grande Hills is committed to providing outstanding customer service and unique solutions to create long-lasting relationships with our owners and tenants while also leaving a positive impact in our community."

Transitioning from a previous buyer and seller of residential properties, Genina is excited to be a full-time property manager and business owner. With a background as a senior corporate manager and investing, Genina understands the financial importance of owning and managing investment properties. With a wealth of experience in investment, project management, and entrepreneurship, Genina is extending her expertise to benefit her owners and renters. "We are dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and timely communication to maximize owner's real estate investment," Genina adds. "Please give us an opportunity to show you why All County® Grande Hills is the right choice for you."

All County® Grande Hills is located at 730 Arizona Ave Ste 200 Santa Monica, CA 90401. Please call us at (424) 381-0900 or visit AllCountyGH.com so we can help you get the best return on your property investment.

About:

All County® Grande Hills has joined a nationwide network containing the world's best and most comprehensive franchises in the property management industry. All County® property managers are experts in property management, from marketing and tenant screening to lease negotiation, rent collections, and maintenance. With 30 years of experience in the property management industry, All County® helps property owners maximize their investments by maintaining locations, communicating openly with tenants, and taking on the daily responsibilities of ownership.

All County® provides franchisees with the opportunity to work under the reputation of a well-established firm, and gain the confidence and ability to own a business prepared for success.

For more information about All County® Franchise, please visit AllCountyFranchise.com

