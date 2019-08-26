All County Property Management extends services to Frisco, Texas area

FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The creators of All County Property Management, today are proud to announce that they are expanding its services to the Frisco Texas area. All County® Star Property Management is one of the many franchises that is now a member of one of the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchises in property management.

This new office will be equipped to serve the Frisco, Plano, Little Elm, The Colony, Lewisville, McKinney, Allen, Fairview, Prosper, Highland Park, and Collin County area. All County Star is pleased to offer their tenants and owners top-notch property management services and will be there for your property every step of the way.

"As a former NFL football player and coach, I know that it takes incredibly high levels of focus, discipline, and commitment to be consistently successful at the highest level. I am extremely excited to now be part of another team that believes these same principles. The All County team is committed to providing professional property management, comprehensive service and ensuring that we exceed the industry standard in Property Management," said Reggie Davis, Owner of All County® Star Property Management.

Reggie Davis is finding great success in property management after opening All County® Star. As owner/operators of a successful full-service property management franchise, Reggie has decided to bring his knowledge and rewarding experiences to the Frisco Texas area. All County® Star Management of Frisco Texas will be his next step in spreading their wealth of knowledge. Reggie Davis brings a hands-on approach that every owner and tenant deserves. Rewarding maximum investments to clients and ensuring well-managed homes for tenants. All County® Star Property Management of Frisco will bring the comfort you deserve to property management.

"If you have an investment property in Frisco, Texas or the surrounding area and are in need of Professional Property Management, call us today. We are experts in property management, from marketing and tenant screening, lease negotiation and rent collections. We take the headaches out of property management, so you can enjoy being a property owner, not a landlord," said Reggie Davis, Owner of All County® Star Property Management.

About:

All County Franchise is a premier real estate management company, specializing in residential property management. With 29 years of experience in the property management industry, they provide services to property owners by maintaining locations, openly communicating with tenants, and taking on the daily responsibilities of ownership. All County provides franchisees with the opportunity to work under the reputation of a well-established firm, and gain the confidence and ability to own a business that is prepared for success.

