All County Property Management Extends Services to Texas

KATY, Texas, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Owning rental properties in Texas just got easier. The creators of All County® Property Management are proud to announce they are expanding service to the West Houston area. All County Prime Property Management is now one of the 55+ franchisees of one of the world's best and most comprehensive franchises in property management.

All County provides tenant screening, negotiation, placement and renewals, rent collection, maintenance coordination, and easy online accounting. Fady Chaban, one of the owners of All County Prime Property Management says, "We were impressed by the professionalism, quality, and knowledge All County provides. We saw an opportunity for both [Ana and I] to grow, and we want to extend that growth to our clients."

After both working and owning his own firm in the petroleum engineering consulting industry for 12+ years Fady and Ana Chaban were ready for a change. Fady, with his background in consulting with clients worldwide and Ana, with her degree in Accounting and finance thought a Property Management Business would be perfect for them. Growing up around a family of Real Estate investors Ana and Fady have comprehensive experience and knowledge of the Property Management Industry. "Our management approach consists of strong coordination between investors, accounting, vendors, and property managers," adds Fady. "We offer quality services tailored to the individual needs of our clients. If our clients are happy, then we are happy too."

All County® Prime is located at 25722 Kingsland Blvd. Suite 201-A Katy, TX 77494. Please call us at (832) 510-2800 or visit AllCountyPrime.com so we can help you get the best return on your property investment.

About:

All County Prime Property Management has joined a nationwide network containing the world's best and most comprehensive franchises in the property management industry. All County property managers are experts in their fields, from marketing and tenant screening to lease negotiation, rent collections, and maintenance. With 30 years of experience in the property management industry, All County helps property owners maximize their investments by maintaining locations, communicating openly with tenants, and taking on the daily responsibilities of ownership.

All County provides franchisees with the opportunity to work under the reputation of a well-established firm, and gain the confidence and ability to own a business prepared for success.

For more information about All County Franchise, please visit AllCountyFranchise.com

Media Contact: Krysta Brown, All County Franchise, 1-855-245-7368 ext. 121, [email protected]

SOURCE All County Property Management Franchise Corp.

Related Links

allcountyfranchise.com

