All current Skydio drone solutions added to Blue UAS Cleared List, including the first and only Blue UAS-cleared DFR solution

Skydio X10, Dock for X10, and R10 join X10D on the Blue UAS Cleared List as cyber-secure and NDAA compliant

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skydio, the largest U.S. drone manufacturer and world leader in flying robots, today announced that its X10, Dock for X10, and R10 drone solutions have been added to the U.S. federal government's Blue UAS Cleared List, joining the X10D which received the same certification in 2024.

The designation confirms that these platforms meet the federal government's cybersecurity, supply chain, and NDAA compliance requirements. A growing number of federal and state grant programs that fund public safety and emergency response technology require or give preference to drones on the Blue UAS Cleared List. For the thousands of state and local agencies that rely on federal funding to launch and scale their drone programs, Blue UAS clearance means Skydio's full X10 and R10 ecosystems are now eligible for all federal grant programs - including the BIDEN, Byrne Jag, and COPS grant programs from the Department of Justice and the Homeland Security Grant Program from the Department of Homeland Security.

Skydio has always been committed to delivering trusted, high-performance UAS while upholding the highest standards of national security, cybersecurity, and supply chain integrity. Skydio drones have long been NDAA-compliant and approved for U.S. government use. Inclusion on the Blue UAS Cleared List adds federal cybersecurity validation and confirms that these systems are cleared for procurement and operation without additional waivers or approvals.

Skydio X10 brings advanced visual and thermal sensing together with AI-powered autonomy for demanding outdoor missions. Its autonomous navigation and intelligent sensing capabilities help reduce operator workload across reconnaissance, force protection, emergency response, infrastructure inspection, and other critical applications. With Skydio Connect 5G, operators can command the aircraft, receive telemetry, and stream live video over supported 5G or LTE networks, extending operations beyond the direct range of the controller's radio link wherever sufficient cellular coverage is available.

Dock for X10 further expands these capabilities by enabling organizations to pre-position aircraft in networked, temperature-controlled docking stations and conduct remote operations from virtually anywhere. This model already supports Drone as First Responder programs at hundreds of public safety agencies nationwide and helps utilities and critical infrastructure operators inspect assets remotely and respond more quickly to emergencies.

Skydio R10 extends autonomous operations into indoor, tight, complex, and GPS-denied environments. Built for rugged performance, R10 uses AI-driven autonomy to navigate around obstacles, including in zero-light conditions with NightSense. A 4K low-light camera, high-intensity onboard lighting, two-way audio, reinforced propeller guards, Turtle Mode, and Perch Mode give teams the tools to maintain situational awareness, communicate from a position of safety, and gather critical information in hazardous spaces. R10 helps organizations send a robot into risk instead of a person.

With Blue UAS clearance, the Department of War and other federal agencies can now deploy Skydio X10, Dock for X10, and R10 to support reliable remote and autonomous mission workflows.

"With X10, Dock for X10, and R10 now on the Blue UAS Cleared List, those who require the highest levels of security now have autonomous tools to gain critical visibility across missions indoors and out," said Alden Jones, Vice President of Product for Skydio. "This certification gives defense and federal teams access to the first and only Blue UAS-cleared DFR solution to respond faster and maintain awareness at scale."

Skydio X10, Dock for X10, and R10 drone solutions join Skydio's X10D, which was added to the Blue UAS Cleared List in 2024.

About Skydio

Skydio, the largest U.S. drone manufacturer and world leader in flying robots, leverages breakthrough artificial intelligence to create drones that are easier to operate, safer to fly, and more capable in complex environments. Skydio systems are trusted by every branch of the U.S. military, the armed forces of 29 allied nations, and more than 4,000 agencies and organizations across the U.S. in the public safety and critical infrastructure sectors.

Skydio designs, assembles, and supports its products in the United States from its headquarters in San Mateo, California. For more information, follow Skydio on LinkedIn or visit skydio.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Skydio