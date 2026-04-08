U.S. Air Forces Central selects Skydio Dock to secure U.S. airbases in the Middle East

Skydio brings Dock-based autonomous security to the U.S. Air Force for the first time in an overseas force protection mission

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skydio, the largest U.S. drone manufacturer and world leader in flying robots, today announced an order exceeding $9M from U.S. Air Forces Central (USAFCENT), the air component of U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM), for Skydio Dock and X10 systems to secure U.S. airbases across the Middle East–one of the largest autonomous drone infrastructure deployments for international base security by the U.S. Air Force.

Deployed at strategic positions across airbases, Skydio Docks enable fully remote operation, launching X10 drones in under 20 seconds to patrol, verify, and respond to security threats. A single operator manages multiple drones simultaneously, maintaining a common operating picture across the installation while reducing personnel requirements. When integrated sensors alert, drones launch immediately, stream live high-definition and thermal video to the Base Defense Operations Center (BDOC), and maintain continuous visual contact until the incident is resolved.

"Skydio has supported the U.S. military for years with powerful small unmanned aircraft systems operated directly by Airmen for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. This contract ushers in a new era of remotely operated solutions. Skydio's Dock-based capability is already deployed across hundreds of state and local agencies nationwide. We're proud to bring this proven solution to the U.S. Air Force to help keep Airmen safe," said Justin Jordan, Vice President of Federal Sales, Defense, and Critical Infrastructure at Skydio. "This is the future of installation security."

Skydio X10D is the most widely deployed Group 1 UAS for USAF Security Forces, selected as the sUAS of choice for Air Combat Command (ACC) Tactical Air Control Party Specialists (TACP) and PACAF Security Forces (A4S), and the recipient of a multi-million dollar, multi-order delivery to USAF Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD). The USAFCENT order extends that footprint into persistent base infrastructure, applying Skydio's autonomous dock technology at scale for the first time in an overseas force protection mission.

Skydio is trusted by every branch of the U.S. military and the armed forces of 29 allied nations. Every drone and docking system is produced at Skydio's facility in Hayward, California.

About Skydio

Skydio is the leading U.S.-based drone manufacturer and the world leader in autonomous flight technology. Founded in 2014, Skydio leverages breakthrough artificial intelligence to create drones that are easier to operate, safer to fly, and more capable in complex environments. Skydio drones are trusted by more than 3,800 agencies and organizations across the U.S. military, public safety, and critical infrastructure sectors.

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SOURCE Skydio