Skydio Commits $3.5 Billion to Expand U.S. Manufacturing and Secure American Drone Leadership

Skydio's commitment is an investment in American drone dominance, powered by rapidly growing demand for autonomous flying robots that serve America's critical industries

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skydio, the largest U.S.-based drone manufacturer and the world leader in flying robots, today announced plans to invest $3.5 billion in the United States over the next five years to expand its domestic manufacturing, accelerate R&D, and strengthen American supply chains. The investment is expected to create over 2,000 new Skydio jobs, support the creation of more than 3,000 additional roles within the U.S. supply chain, and direct more than $1 billion to domestic suppliers.

Skydio already manufactures more dual-use drones than any company outside of China. The company has shipped more than 60,000 flying robots to more than 3,800 customers, including more than 1,200 public safety agencies throughout the country, every branch of the U.S. military, and 29 allied nations, as well as more than 450 utility and energy companies.

A key component of the investment is SkyForge, a new company program designed to ensure the future of flight is built in America. In addition to the billion-dollar investment in U.S. suppliers, Skydio plans to open a new U.S. manufacturing facility five times larger than its current space. The company has outgrown four American manufacturing facilities in eight years; this will be its fifth expansion to meet extraordinary demand. Skydio's investment in world-class suppliers will help expand—and in some cases initiate—domestic manufacturing of crucial parts and components. The company will invite select suppliers to co-locate production capacity with Skydio, giving suppliers access to production space and Skydio's engineering talent to help incubate a growing industry.

"U.S. innovation invented the airplane, ramped up manufacturing to win WWII, put a man on the moon, broke the sound barrier, and commercialized space travel," said Skydio co-founder and CEO, Adam Bry. "Skydio has proven that American companies can compete and win in the civilian drone market against products from our adversaries."

In the span of little more than a decade, drones evolved from toys to tools to critical infrastructure for the industries that form the backbone of this country. Skydio leads this new era of drones as infrastructure on the strength of its AI and autonomy innovation: In public safety, for example, our Skydio DFR gives agencies aerial awareness that allows drones to arrive on scene first 71% of the time, resolving nearly a quarter1 of calls without sending a patrol unit. When lives and livelihoods are on the line, Skydio's systems are in the field, every day, protecting both.

With this commitment, Skydio is making clear that the United States will lead in flying robotics, autonomy, manufacturing, and scale. The investment will reinforce domestic electronics and component manufacturing and strengthen secure supply chains vital to national resilience. At the same time, Skydio will continue to scale domestic production capacity to meet the growing demand across public safety, national security, and utilities.

About Skydio

Skydio, the largest U.S. drone manufacturer and world leader in flying robots, leverages breakthrough artificial intelligence to create drones that are easier to operate, safer to fly, and more capable in complex environments. Skydio systems are trusted by more than 3,800 agencies and organizations across the U.S. and allied militaries, public safety, and critical infrastructure sectors.

Skydio designs, assembles, and supports its products in the U.S. from its headquarters in San Mateo, California. For more information, follow Skydio on LinkedIn or visit skydio.com.

Contact: [email protected]

__________________________

1 Skydio internal analysis of DFR Command outcome reports, 61 public safety agencies [October 2025]

SOURCE Skydio