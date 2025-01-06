All Dreams in One Dreame: Dreame Technology Unveils Next-Generation Smart Home Ecosystem at CES 2025

The revolutionary product suite transforms daily living through innovative technology, featuring the groundbreaking X50 Ultra robot vacuum, Z1 Pro cordless pool cleaner, H12 Pro FlexReach vacuum, Z30 Cordless stick vacuum, and hair tool Airstyle Pro.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology , renowned for its pioneering approach to smart home appliances, unveiled its next generation of smart home cleaning products today at CES 2025. Headlined by the highly anticipated X50 Ultra robot vacuum, the launch welcomes a range of breakthrough innovations that simplify home care and create more time for life's meaningful moments. Other products at the launch include the Z1 Pro Robotic Pool Cleaner, H12 Pro FlexReach Wet & Dry Vacuum, Z30 Cordless Stick Vacuum, and hair tool Airstyle Pro.

"From robotic vacuums and pool cleaners to new multi-hair styling tools, Dreame's expanding product range transforms how people live by turning everyday tasks into effortless experiences," said Ana Wang, General Manager of Dreame Technology North America. "Our 'All Dreams in One Dreame' launch at CES 2025 represents more than just a range of new products. It's a complete ecosystem that relieves people from cleaning tasks to focus on what truly matters, such as spending more time with family, pursuing personal passions, creating memories with loved ones, or simply enjoying a moment of peace."

Transforming Daily Routines

Tackling cleaning routines both inside and outside the house, the 'All Dreams in One Dreame' showcase features a range of groundbreaking products, including the market-leading X50 Ultra robot vacuum, the Z1 Pro cordless robotic pool cleaner, the versatile H12 Pro FlexReach Wet & Dry Vacuum, and Z30 Cordless Stick Vacuum. Additionally, Dreame is enhancing its leading beauty lineup with the AirStyle Pro, Miracle, and Glory Pro hair dryers.

X50 Ultra

Redefining autonomous cleaning with its innovative ProLeap™ system, the X50 Ultra enables step navigation up to 6 cm in height — an industry-leading feature that eliminates manual intervention between floor levels. The VersaLift™ Navigation system provides comprehensive 360-degree scanning with advanced DToF LiDAR technology, while the TÜV-certified patented HyperStream™ Detangling DuoBrush ensures consistent performance without maintenance hassles. Dual Flex Arm Technology also provides comprehensive edge and corner coverage, ensuring a spotless clean.

The Dreame X50 Ultra will be available on Dreame's official website and Amazon starting February 14th for $1699.99. From January 7th, it will be available for presale on dreametech.com , featuring a $390 discount code for just $39; it will come with an extra cleaning kit valued at $149.99 and an additional two years of warranty.

Key features:

ProLeap™ System with 6cm step-climbing ability - unique motorized swing arm that allows navigation over thresholds

VersaLift™ Navigation with dynamic height adjustment for under-furniture cleaning

HyperStream™ Detangling DuoBrush system for efficient hair capture and tangle prevention

AceClean DryBoard™ 20 high-temp spray self-cleaning system with automatic 176℉ hot water mop washing and drying

Dual-bottom view sensors for intelligent height detection and obstacle clearance can identify up to 200 types of objects.

Z1 Pro Robotic Pool Cleaner

The Dreame Z1 Pro cordless robotic pool cleaner revolutionizes outdoor cleaning, transforming pool maintenance from a chore to an afterthought. Innovative PoolSense™ technology and a LiFi Control System work in tandem to thoroughly clean pool surfaces while eliminating the constraints of traditional corded cleaners.

The Dreame Z1 Pro Robotic Pool Cleaner will be available on Dreame's official website and Amazon starting in March for $1,599.99. Beginning January 6th, it will be available for pre-sale on dreametech.com , featuring a $570 discount code costing just $99 and a 1-year extended warranty.

Key features:

PoolSense™ technology for intelligent pool shape recognition and optimization

8,000GPH powerful suction with dual brush technology for comprehensive cleaning

LiFi Control System with advanced optical communication for precise control

Horizontal waterline cleaning with 50% improved efficiency

Auto Poolside Parking for Easier Retrieval

H12 Pro FlexReach Wet & Dry Vacuum

The H12 Pro FlexReach Wet & Dry vacuum showcases Dreame's commitment to innovative problem-solving with its unique 180° lie-flat capability. It maintains a full 18,000 Pa suction power at any angle. This versatility, combined with its washing machine-inspired cleaning system, ensures thorough cleaning in traditionally hard-to-reach areas. The cutting-edge TangleCut™ technology eliminates hair residue, ensuring brushes stay cleaner and enhancing hair removal efficiency. Designed with versatility, its washing machine-inspired cleaning system tackles traditionally hard-to-reach areas easily, making it the perfect choice for pet owners and households.

The H12 Pro FlexReach will be available to purchase on Dreame's official website and Amazon starting in February for $449.

Key features:

180° lie-flat capability while maintaining full 18,000 Pa suction

TangleCut™ Technology for Minimal Hair Residue

Dual Rotation Self-Cleaning

90°C (194°F) Hot Air Drying

90°C (194°F) Hot Wash Self-Cleaning

Z30

The Dreame Z30 provides robust 310AW suction and 99.99% HEPA (H14) filtration, capturing tiny particles for cleaner air. A strong battery pack delivers up to 90 minutes of cordless cleaning. The vacuum features intelligent sensing and adjustment, switchable brushes with CelesTect™ technology to reveal hidden dust, and a specialized pet de-shedding tool.

The Z30 will be available on Dreame's official website and Amazon starting February 21st for $499.99. Beginning January 7th, it will be available for presale on dreametech.com , featuring a 30% discount for $39.99 and a free one-year extended warranty as part of an exclusive launch offer.

Key features:

150,000RPM TurboMotor™ Provides 310AW Suction

90min Maximum Runtime

Multi-Layer Filtration with 99.99% Efficiency

Real-Time Cleaning Status Feedback via LCD Screen

Ideal for Capturing Loose Pet Fur

Effective Edge-to-Edge Cleaning

AirStyle Pro

With the Airstyle Pro, you can achieve perfectly styled salon-quality blowouts. It is a 7-in-1 hair drying and styling tool kit that provides a variety of hairstyles in one device. Its innovative design ensures flexibility and ease of use. It easily shapes your hair with high-speed jet wind, resulting in sleek, polished styles without excessive heat. The sleek leather-coated finish adds an elegant touch, while the seven versatile attachments offer endless styling possibilities.

Key features:

Custom Combos for Curling, Smoothing, or Adding Volume

1-Second Wrap for Intense Curls with High-Speed Jet Airflow

Sleek Leather-Coated Finish Enhances Elegance and Style

Innovative Interactive Design Ensures Ease of Use

Starting in May, the AirStyle Pro will be available for $399 on Dreame's official website and Amazon.

Attendees at CES 2025 can experience Dreame's complete ecosystem of innovative living solutions at its CES booth on the showroom floor (Venetian Expo, Halls A-D - 52632) and Pepcom.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company focused on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and Twitter . For more information, please visit https://www.dreametech.com/ .

SOURCE Dreame Technology