Five Breakthrough AV Technologies: Dreame's Premium AV Brand INNIX Highlights a High-End Home Cinema Lineup at AWE 2026

SHANGHAI, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INNIX, Dreame Technology's premium home entertainment brand, showcased its latest high-end TV and home cinema lineup at Appliance & Electronics World Expo 2026 (AWE 2026) on March 12. Featuring five breakthrough display and audio innovations powered by Dreame's triple AI, the lineup targets immersive viewing across living rooms, private theaters, and premium AV spaces.

1) Global-first Dynamic Sound Engine: R8000 "Transforming TV"

INNIX Aura Mini LED R8000

The INNIX Aura Mini LED R8000 series debuts a global-first Dynamic Sound Engine that links acoustic and mechanical structures, letting the soundstage evolve as the TV changes form. R8000F features an extendable, rotating speaker-integrated design with an Active Follow System and mmWave sensing to keep audio aligned with viewer position. R8000G is conceived as a "kinetic facade": a front-mounted acoustic module glides to reframe the display like a stage proscenium, masking non-active areas for different formats and creating a refined, gallery-like presence. For picture performance, R8000 features a low-reflection Black Crystal True-Color panel with 1.28% reflectance, ΔE < 1 color accuracy, and DCI-P3 ≥ 98%.

2) INNIX RGB Mini LED: three-primary backlight

RGB Mini LED uses red, green, and blue LEDs for coordinated light-and-color control. W6000 Pro achieves 100% BT.2020, 9,360 color-control zones, 108-bit precision, and ΔE < 0.7. Z8000 delivers up to 10,000 nits peak brightness and 170Hz native refresh.

3) Red-light Quantum Dot

Red-light quantum dot introduces 650nm red light to expand color while reducing high-energy blue light for more comfortable long viewing. Aura Mini LED S3000 balances vivid images with lower eye strain.

4) 136-inch TFT Glass Substrate Micro LED Wall: X9000

The 136-inch INNIX X9000 uses self-emissive Micro LED for pixel-level control, high contrast, and long life. Modular design supports transport and in-home assembly, while a TFT glass substrate improves flatness and thermal stability.

5) China-first, scalable 3LCoS home cinema projection: INNIX D2

INNIX D2 uses a 3LCoS optical engine designed for scalable manufacturing. With RGB laser illumination, it delivers up to 3,400 CVIA lumens, 100,000:1 contrast, and 110% BT.2020, plus 1.6× lossless optical zoom. AI features include obstacle avoidance, auto keystone, and dynamic focus. Liquid-cooling helps keep brightness stable during extended viewing.

Triple AI across the lineup

INNIX integrates Dreamind AI image-processing chips, LLM-powered AI agents (DeepSeek-enabled), and DreameHome AIoT connectivity to unify picture, sound, and smart-home experiences. Beyond TVs and projectors, the ecosystem also spans OLED monitors, portable lifestyle displays with Dreame's Paper-Like Screen technology, and soundbars featuring proprietary acoustic-material engineering.

SOURCE Dreame Technology