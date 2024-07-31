All-Electric Kia EV6 and Telluride SUV Named 2024 Category Winners by New England Motor Press Association

Third consecutive win for EV6, continued success for Kia vehicles in rigorous winter-weather testing

BOSTON, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-electric Kia EV6 and Telluride SUV each received 2024 Winter Vehicle Awards from the New England Motor Press Association (NEMPA). The EV6 was recognized for the third year in a row as Official Winter EV of the Year, for its all-around engineering excellence and durability in the harshest climatic conditions by the journalist guild representing internet, radio, television, newspapers, and magazines from the New England region. The Telluride was named Best Mid-Size SUV by NEMPA, thanks to its sophisticated design and recently introduced X-Pro capability.

"New England winters are the defining, real-world tests of vehicle durability, and the EV6 and Telluride each rise to the occasion as temperatures drop, and overdeliver as pace-setters in their respective segments," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America.

Now in its third model year, the EV6 maintains its position as integral to Kia's "Plan S" strategy. The 2024 model year introduces the 77.4-kWh battery to the EV6 Light, and with it, two new trim designations in rear-wheel drive (RWD) and all-wheel drive (e-AWD). Across all EV6 models, newly standard are charge port lighting and charge door marking to facilitate access.

"The Kia EV6 handily won our NEMPA Official Winter EV of the Year for the third time," said Clifford Atiyeh, President, New England Motor Press Association. "Its blend of unique style and performance, especially the GT, continues to impress. The accurate range estimates, along with a standard heat pump, make the available all-wheel drive EV6 a capable and trusted car throughout the winter season."

Designed for the U.S. market, the Telluride is a head-turning proposition, and the 2024 Telluride builds upon this success delivering a more rugged and refined appearance. Amber daytime running lights are standard while the Telluride X-Line and Telluride X-Pro models showcase black gloss exterior trim on the bumpers, lower door garnish, grille surround, and headlight bezels.

"New Englanders have loved the Telluride since it came out five years ago, and the latest refresh makes Kia's mid-size SUV even more appealing," Atiyeh said. "The new screens, the X-Pro model with the all-terrain tires, and a very handsome exterior—the Telluride is Kia's best model by far."

The EV6 and Telluride earned their respective awards following year-round product testing by seasoned NEMPA members in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Following extensive testing, NEMPA members voted to determine the winners in each category.

