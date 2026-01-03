KIA AMERICA POSTS HIGHEST EVER ANNUAL SALES IN COMPANY HISTORY

Sets All-Time Annual Sales Record for Third Consecutive Year

852,155 total units in 2025 marks Kia's best-ever annual sales, increasing 7-percent over previous record set in 2024

Retail sales through Kia dealers sets new record – increasing 5-percent over previous high in 2024 –

marking eight consecutive years of growth

Carnival, Sportage, Telluride, and K4 each post best-ever annual sales

Sales of all electrified models and SUVs post record breaking annual totals

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America posted total sales of 852,155 units in 2025, surpassing the 800,000 mark for the first time in company history and representing a 7 percent increase over 2024. This is the third consecutive year Kia has set a new all-time annual sales record. In addition, retail sales through Kia dealers have grown for eight consecutive years, increasing 5 percent year-over-year and reaching an all-time high for the sixth consecutive year. This marks the brand's highest-ever U.S. market share, underscoring continued consumer demand for Kia's diverse model lineup.

Four Kia models – Carnival (+44 percent); Sportage (+13 percent); Telluride (+7 percent); and K4 (+1 percent) – posted best-ever annual sales totals, with the Sportage SUV delivering the all-time best annual performance by a Kia model. Sales of Kia's electrified models (+24 percent) and SUVs (+5 percent) set new annual sales records with sales of Kia sedans increasing (+13 percent) year-over-year, illustrating the ongoing popularity of the brand's world-class model lineup.

"Our third consecutive all-time annual sales record, coupled with our highest-ever U.S. market share, are clear indicators of the strength of the Kia brand and the competitiveness of our models," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO, Kia North America and Kia America. "And with the second-generation Telluride and the highly anticipated K4 hatchback arriving in showrooms in the first quarter, and more new products on the way, we expect this positive momentum to continue into the New Year and beyond."

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America also made additional announcements, including:

The upcoming 2027 Kia Telluride was named among Newsweek Magazine's 2026 Most Anticipated New Vehicles in U.S. market. The annual list highlights vehicles that Newsweek's Autos editorial team expects will generate strong interest based on local market conditions and the roster of new models coming to market.

Magazine's 2026 Most Anticipated New Vehicles in U.S. market. The annual list highlights vehicles that Autos editorial team expects will generate strong interest based on local market conditions and the roster of new models coming to market. The 2026 Kia Sorento was awarded the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's (IIHS) highest safety rating, the 2025 TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) designation, for models built after September 2025. This award brings the number of Kia vehicles earning a TSP+ recognition in 2025 to five, each of which was tested under the IIHS's most rigorous testing protocols to date. The Kia models that have earned a 2025 IIHS TSP+ rating are: 2026 Sorento (models built after September 2025) 2026 Sportage (models built after May 2025) 2025 K4 (models built after January 2025) 2025 EV9 2025 Telluride

(TSP+) designation, for models built after September 2025. This award brings the number of Kia vehicles earning a TSP+ recognition in 2025 to five, each of which was tested under the IIHS's most rigorous testing protocols to date. The Kia models that have earned a 2025 IIHS TSP+ rating are:



MONTH OF DECEMBER FULL-YEAR Model 2025 2024 2025 2024 EV9 1,019 1,951 15,051 22,017 EV6 745 2,111 12,933 21,715 K4/Forte 13,595 11,911 140,514 139,778 K5 6,109 5,639 72,751 46,311 Soul 2,454 3,650 50,133 52,397 Niro 3,145 1,792 31,182 30,094 Seltos 4,825 3,737 56,798 59,958 Sportage 16,869 15,427 182,823 161,917 Sorento 7,339 9,432 94,772 95,154 Telluride 12,158 12,488 123,281 115,504 Carnival 6,745 5,165 71,917 49,726 Total 75,003 73,303 852,155 796,488



Note: 2024 Total sales includes 1,917 Rio models not shown in separate rows.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

* Select trims of the all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

