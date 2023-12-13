ALL-ELECTRIC KIA EV9 NAMED TO POPULAR SCIENCE "50 GREATEST INNOVATIONS OF 2023"

Recognized for approach to sourcing innovative interior materials

  • '10 Must-Have Items' distinguish EV9 as a standout for innovative use of materials
  • EV9 recognized for innovative use of interior materials and creative tension embodied by Opposites United design philosophy

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-electric 2024 Kia EV9 has been named to Popular Science's "2023 Best of What's New" Awards. The publication's editorial team recognized the three-row EV9 SUV for its inventive use of interior materials, noting "Kia's new EV9 may be an impressive-looking electric vehicle, but what's inside may be even more important." This is the first year that a Kia vehicle has been named to Popular Science's annual rankings of the year's "Greatest Innovations."

All-electric Kia EV9 named to Popular Science “50 Greatest Innovations of 2023”

"The EV9 SUV is accelerating the EV revolution through a holistic commitment to innovation, including our '10 Must-Have Items' that establish a new paradigm in color, material, and finish," said Steven Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. "With a starting price under $55,000, ultra-fast charging capability and room for up to seven passengers, the EV9 represents the pinnacle of our lineup of award-winning vehicles. This accolade from Popular Science boldly underscores what a game changer the EV9 really is."

Inside and out, the EV9 exemplifies the Kia design philosophy of "Opposites United," which masters the creative tension generated by the divergent values of nature and modernity to create a harmonious whole. In keeping with the tenets of Kia's "Opposites United" ethos, the interior of the EV9 infuses cues from nature through creative contrast, innovative use of materials, and the interplay between humans and their environment. This post-industrial approach introduces a new level of refinement of craft to Kia.

"Since 1988, Popular Science has proudly celebrated the groundbreaking innovations changing our world. The Best of What's New Awards showcase the year's radical ideas that are improving our everyday lives and our futures," said Annie Colbert, Popular Science Editor-in-Chief. "From pioneering disease treatments to inspiring progress in space exploration, and from the electrification of the auto industry to forward-thinking gadgets, this year's list truly represents the Best of What's New in 2023."

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.comTo receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

