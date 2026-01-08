KIA AMERICA ANNOUNCES PRICING FOR THE UPCOMING ALL-NEW 2027 KIA TELLURIDE

Starting price of $39,190 MSRP1, 2027 Telluride (ICE) continues to offer tremendous value in a stylish, larger, and more capable package

Standard turbocharged power: With nearly 50 lb.-ft. more torque than previous generation

Larger dimensions than previous generation: Provides more second-row headroom, class-leading second row legroom 2 , improved third-row seat access, plus more cargo space behind the 3rd-row

Comfortably rugged: Newly upgraded X-Pro trim adds wider all-terrain tires than before, with new advanced E-LSD system3, new multi-terrain AWD3 mode, new off-road vehicle status screen and new Ground View Monitor4 all riding on an elevated 9.1-inches of ground clearance.

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced pricing for the upcoming all-new 2027 Kia Telluride 3-row SUV (ICE). With seating for up to 8 passengers, the MSRP for a FWD LX trim starts at $39,190 and offers a standard turbocharged engine that provides nearly 50 more lb.-ft. of torque than the outgoing model. Other standard features include Tri-Zone climate control, a 12.3-inch touch screen with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay5 and Android Auto6, and 19 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

"The Telluride redefined expectations for Kia when the first-generation debuted as a 2020 model," said Eric Watson, VP of Sales, Kia America. "The all-new 2027 Telluride builds on that success. With more power, more room, bold new styling, and a standard turbocharged engine, we are thrilled to bring the all-new Telluride to our customers."

Topping the Telluride ICE lineup, the X-Pro is designed for rugged excursions without compromising the dependable attributes that make it a stellar family vehicle the rest of the year. The Telluride X-Pro adds an exclusive suspension with additional stroke, E-LSD3, and an impressive 9.1-inches of ground clearance, as well as multiple Drive Modes3, including Terrain Mode3. This rugged halo variant of the Telluride features front and rear recovery points, and all-terrain tires, giving enthusiasts the critical power delivery and increased traction that they need while getting away from it all.

Offered in LX, S, EX, SX and SX-Prestige trims, as well as stylish X-Line and capable X-Pro trims, a complete listing of standard and available features can be found here: 2027 Kia Telluride ICE Features & Options. Pricing for the all-new Telluride ICE is as follows and excludes destination charges of $1,545:

2.5-liter ICE Turbo MSRP pricing:

LX FWD $39,190 S FWD $42,090 S AWD $44,090 EX FWD $43,790 EX AWD $45,790 X-Line EX AWD $47,290 SX FWD $48,790 X-Line SX AWD $51,790 X-Pro SX AWD $53,690 SXP AWD $53,890 X-Line SXP AWD $54,890 X-Pro SXP AWD $56,790

Pricing for the 2027 Kia Telluride HEV will be announced closer to its start of sales expected in late Q1, 2026. The all-new 2027 Kia Telluride is proudly assembled at Kia's West Point, Georgia, plant.

1 MSRP excludes destination and handling charges, taxes, title, license, options, and dealer charges. Actual price is set by dealer and may vary.

2 Comparison based on publicly available data regarding second row legroom in 2025 and 2026 midsize 3-row SUV as of November 2025. Midsize 3-row SUV class as defined by Kia segmentation.

3 No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver error and/or driving conditions. Always drive safely.

4 Ground View Monitor does not display live video and is not a substitute for safe driving. GVM may not display all objects beneath the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

5 Apple CarPlay runs on smartphone cellular data service. Normal data rates apply. Apple and CarPlay are trademarks of Apple, Inc.

6 Android Auto vehicle user interface is a product of Google and its terms and privacy statements apply. Requires the Android Auto app on Google Play store and an Android compatible smartphone running Android 5.0 Lollipop or higher. Data plan rates apply. Android, Android Auto, and Google Play are trademarks of Google LLC.

