ALL-ELECTRIC KIA EV9 SUV NAMED ONE OF AUTOTRADER'S "BEST NEW CARS OF 2024"

IRVINE, Calif., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Kia EV9 has been recognized as an industry leader by AutoTrader in the publication's annual rankings of "Best New Cars of 2024." The all-electric EV9 SUV was honored alongside 10 other top vehicles. This is the fourth time in as many years that a Kia vehicle was named to the list.

"Building on Kia's reputation of delivering vehicles with segment-above excellence, the EV9 brings the three-row SUV into the EV era with available features that matter most," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America.

To determine the vehicles worthy of top honors, AutoTrader editors tested and scored new models available for purchase within the next nine months that are groundbreaking or offer significant value. The EV9 joins the Carnival MPV, and the Seltos, Sportage and Telluride SUVs as Kia vehicles recognized for excellence by AutoTrader in its "Best New Cars" list since 2020.

The EV9 is a beacon that points to the future of an electrified lineup for Kia as a mobility leader. Inside and out, the EV9 exemplifies the Kia design philosophy of "Opposites United," which masters the creative tension generated by the divergent values of nature and modernity to create a harmonious whole. The EV9 offers generous interior volume and cargo space, towing capability1, leading vehicle dynamics, rich interior appointments, and fast charging capability.

Developed on the proven E-GMP architecture dedicated to electric vehicles with fourth-generation battery technology, the EV9 enhances space with seating for up to seven passengers, with a long wheelbase and flat floor that provide both flexibility and comfort for all. Through integration of some of Kia's latest in-vehicle technology, vehicle system over-the-air updates2, ultra-wideband-based Digital Key3, and Onboard Power Generator (V2L) functionality4, the EV9 is enabled to continue to evolve throughout the ownership experience. The EV9's standard 800V electrical architecture enables ultrafast recharging on high-speed DC chargers, designed to go from a 10 to 80 percent state of charge in under 25 minutes5.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

* The Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Towing may significantly reduce electric range and requires additional equipment. See Owner's Manual for towing instructions. Always use caution while towing. 2 Over-the-Air features and updates may require an additional cost and may vary by model, model year, and trim level. Features, specifications, and fees are subject to change. Kia Connect subscription is required and Kia Connect terms and conditions apply. 3 Kia Digital Key requires an eligible Kia Connect subscription and a compatible smart device with an active data plan. Normal cellular service rates may apply when using a smart device. 4 V2L requires the purchase of separately sold additional equipment and may not be compatible with all devices. V2L can be used until a 20 percent battery state of charge. Refer to the vehicle's Owner's Manual for warnings and instructions 5 Charge time based on Kia Corporation testing with 350 kW DC fast charger and approximately 72 degrees Fahrenheit battery temperature. Actual charge time may vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, battery age, weather, temperature, and your vehicle's condition. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use. Frequent use of DC fast charging can negatively impact battery performance and durability, and Kia recommends minimizing use of DC fast charging.

