ALL ELECTRIC KIA EV9 WINS 2024 NORTH AMERICAN UTILITY VEHICLE OF THE YEAR™(1)

Kia brand wins prestigious award for second year in a row

EV9 recognized for automotive innovation, design, safety features, performance, technology, driver satisfaction, user experience, and value

Third North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™ win for Kia in five years

EV9 was selected by jury of 50 automotive experts

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the all-electric Kia EV9 3-row SUV was named North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™ by the North American Car of the Year (NACTOY) jury. This is the third occasion in five years that the NACTOY jury has named a Kia vehicle as its top choice in the category, and the second win for a Kia electric vehicle (EV).

All electric Kia EV9 wins 2024 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year.

"The Kia EV9 represents a new paradigm in the three-row SUV segment," said Seungkyu (Sean) Yoon, president and CEO, Kia North America and Kia America. "For the second consecutive year, the three finalists have been EVs or included EVs as part of a larger lineup, which illustrates where the segment is headed. This win proves that EV9 is not only a top utility vehicle, but also an exemplary EV."

The EV9 was selected by 50 automotive experts from print, online, radio, and broadcast media. As part of the evaluation process, NACTOY jurors tested vehicles ranging from sports cars to pickup trucks, and assessed criteria including automotive innovation, design, safety features, performance, technology, driver satisfaction, user experience, and value.

Following on the heels of the Kia EV6 winning the prestigious accolade last year, the all-new Kia EV9 signifies the first mass-market three row EV SUV in the U.S. With a starting MSRP of just $54,9002 and an EPA-estimated 304 miles3 of all electric range on the Light Long Range RWD, the 2024 Kia EV9 the 2024 Kia EV9 is on sale now with limited inventory available and will be available in all 50 states4. A true SUV with an available 7.8 inches of ground clearance, up to 81.9 cu.-ft. of cargo room with the second and third rows folded and an available 5,000 lbs. of towing capacity5. Later this year, the Kia EV9 is expected to be assembled in the U.S. at Kia's manufacturing facility in West Point, Georgia.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 North American Car, Utility, and Truck of the Year (NACTOY) Awards™ is a trademark of North American Car and Truck of the Year Corporation.

2 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

3 Based on combined (city/highway) EPA estimates on a full battery charge. Actual range will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, battery age, weather, temperature and your vehicle's condition. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use. For more information on range, please see www.fueleconomy.gov.

4 Limited inventory available.

5 Towing may significantly reduce electric range and requires additional equipment. See Owner's Manual for towing instructions. Always use caution while towing.

SOURCE Kia America