All Elite Wrestling and Upper Deck Ink Multi-Year Exclusive Trading Card and Memorabilia Deal

This marks the first time in company history that Upper Deck will offer sets of professional wrestling trading cards. The new product line will feature wrestling legends Chris Jericho and Sting as well as AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, and TNT Champion Miro. Past AEW Champions Cody Rhodes, Darby Allin, Nyla Rose and Hikaru Shida will also be featured along with the popular AEW current and future rising stars.

"We are excited to offer professional wrestling trading cards to our collectors and AEW fans for the first time," said Upper Deck Sports Brand Manager, Paul Zickler. "AEW is a prominent organization in the industry with a passionate fan base, and we look forward to building a long-lasting relationship and a robust wrestling product portfolio."

"Upper Deck is the premier collectibles company in the world for trading cards and memorabilia, and we're thrilled to work with them in expanding our engagement even further with fans around the world," said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. "Since day one, we've made it a priority to listen to our fans and connect with them in new and immersive ways. This includes the new AEW RAMPAGE on Friday nights on TNT, our action figures that fly off the shelves, a next-gen console game that incorporates fans' feedback, and now these amazing trading cards and memorabilia. AEW has the greatest fans on the planet, and we hope they love this new way to engage with our stars."

The inaugural AEW set will also include rare autographs and memorabilia cards showcasing items like wrestler-worn shirts and mats used in matches. Fans can also look for serial numbered inserts like Exclusives and High Gloss, colorful parallels printed on patterned foil board, and printing plate cards.

Upper Deck AEW trading cards will be available starting November 2021 at hobby shops nationwide and with Upper Deck Authorized Internet Retailers (AIRS). They will also be available on Upper Deck e-Pack®, a robust online platform that allows collectors to buy, open, collect and trade digital and physical cards with fans around the world. Fans can visit www.UpperDeckEpack.com to sign up for new announcements, including AEW trading card releases.

About Upper Deck

The Upper Deck Company, headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., is a worldwide sports and entertainment company built on the pillars of quality craftsmanship, authenticity, and innovation with a dedication to creating products that turn memorable moments into collectibles. Upper Deck is home to the world's greatest athletes, including Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky, Tiger Woods, Connor McDavid, LeBron James, Patrick Roy, and Ben Simmons.

Find more information at www.upperdeck.com, www.UpperDeckBlog.com or follow us on Facebook (UDAuthenticated), Instagram (UpperDeckSports), Twitter (@UpperDeckSports), and YouTube (UDvids).

About All Elite Wrestling

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan, AEW is a new professional wrestling league headlined by Cody & Brandi Rhodes, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Chris Jericho, Sting, Hangman Page, MJF, Miro, Darby Allin, Hikaru Shida, Dr. Britt Baker and Jon Moxley. For the first time in many years, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster of world-class talent that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry.

The inaugural event under the AEW banner was the sold-out DOUBLE OR NOTHING PPV in Las Vegas in May 2019. AEW began airing its flagship show on TNT on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, from 8-10 p.m. ET. The weekly show, AEW DYNAMITE, attracts the youngest wrestling audience on television. AEW's multi-platform content also includes AEW DARK and AEW DARK: ELEVATION, two weekly professional wrestling YouTube series, BEING THE ELITE, a weekly behind-the-scenes YouTube series, and AEW UNRESTRICTED, a weekly podcast series. The new, hour-long show AEW RAMPAGE debuts Friday, Aug. 13, on TNT at 10 p.m. ET.

For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AllEliteWrestling; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AllEliteWrestling.

SOURCE Upper Deck