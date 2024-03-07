UPPER DECK ANNOUNCES NEW EXCLUSIVE LICENSE WITH PROFESSIONAL WOMEN'S HOCKEY LEAGUE (PWHL)

New International Women's Day PWHL digital trading card set to be available on Upper Deck

e-Pack® – league's first cards as 2024 season ramps up

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in entertainment and sports collectibles, today unveiled its exclusive license with the newly formed Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL), where the world's best women hockey players compete in a six-team league. The PWHL made history earlier this year by dropping the puck on its inaugural season in January 2024 and continues to set attendance records. Under the license, Upper Deck will join them in making history by being the first, exclusive licensed producer of female-only physical and digital trading cards for the PWHL.

"This collaboration represents a shared commitment to advancing hockey and providing opportunities for all athletes to excel on and off the ice," said McKenzie Young, Marketing Lead, Upper Deck. "We're enthusiastic about championing the growth of women's hockey and inspiring the next generation of both athletes and collectors."

To celebrate the license and International Women's Day, Upper Deck released a fully accessible, free digital trading card set for fans to kick-start their collection, on e-Pack ®. This set of 'Inspirational Icons' features decorated American and Canadian Olympians and World Championship gold medalists in Emily Clark (PWHL Ottawa), Kendall Coyne Schofield (PWHL Minnesota), Savannah Harmon (PWHL Ottawa), Hilary Knight (PWHL Boston), Sarah Nurse (PWHL Toronto), Marie-Philip Poulin (PWHL Montréal), Abby Roque (PWHL New York), and Natalie Spooner (PWHL Toronto). Today through March 26, 2024, Upper Deck is allowing fans and collectors to add these trading cards to their collection.

"Upper Deck's unparalleled expertise in sports collectibles makes them an ideal partner as we continue to build our community," said Amy Scheer, Senior Vice President of Business Operations, PWHL. "Together, we will elevate the visibility of the PWHL, inspiring fans around the world to embrace the passion of our game and connect with stars of our league."

Collectors will want to be on the lookout at local hobby shops and on Upper Deck e-Pack later this year for more product announcements. Fans can add the free digital trading cards to their collection at UpperDeckEpack.com.

About Upper Deck

Upper Deck is a global entertainment company creating trading cards, memorabilia, collectibles, games, and online platforms that deliver the experiences collectors crave. Upper Deck has set the unmatched industry standard for quality, authenticity, and innovation and continues to bring generations of fans closer to their favorite athletes and characters with unique and authentic sports and entertainment product offerings, as well as its digital trading ecosystem. The company prides itself on creating collectibles that produce invaluable experiences for sports and entertainment's most dedicated and loyal fans, with a goal to deliver excellence to the community across the most coveted properties as a means to develop memorable moments for collectors of all kinds.

Find more information at http://www.upperdeck.com , www.UpperDeckBlog.com or follow us on Facebook ( /UpperDeck ), Instagram ( UpperDeckSports ), Twitter ( UpperDeckSports ), and YouTube ( UDvids ).

About the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) is a professional ice hockey league in North America comprised of six teams in Boston, Minnesota, Montréal, New York, Ottawa, and Toronto, each with rosters featuring the best women's hockey players in the world. Visit thepwhl.com to purchase tickets and merchandise, and subscribe to the PWHL e-newsletter to receive the latest league updates. Follow the league on all social media platforms @ thepwhlofficial plus all six team accounts @ pwhl_boston , @ pwhl_minnesota , @ pwhl_montreal , @ pwhl_newyork , @ pwhl_ottawa , and @ pwhl_toronto .

