UPPER DECK DROPS NEW GOLF TRADING CARDS, HIGHLIGHTS SUPERSTARS AND LEGENDS OF THE SPORT

Upper Deck launches its flagship golf collection, Upper Deck Golf, for the first time since 2004 featuring Viktor Hovland, Brooke Henderson and Collin Morikawa

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in sports and entertainment collectibles, released Upper Deck Golf, its newest trading card series celebrating golf's greatest athletes. Upper Deck Golf features a wide range of golf's most familiar names, from current and rising superstars like Viktor Hovland, Max Homa, Brooke Henderson and Collin Morikawa, to iconic legends like Tiger Woods. This release is the first of four, along with SP Game-Used Golf, Upper Deck Portfolio Golf, and Fleer Ultra Golf.

A long-awaited return to the Upper Deck Golf collection is the flagship chase and highly sought-after Young Guns® card, which features many of the rising stars across the sport today. Along with the Young Guns cards, Upper Deck Golf includes a diverse selection of inserts and parallels inspired by the company's flagship hockey card set, including Dazzlers, Honor Roll, UD Canvas, and UD Gallery. Longtime golf trading card collectors will also recognize the UD Retro set, which features a design inspired by a classic 1999 Upper Deck set.

Portfolio Golf, a new product offering from Upper Deck, will feature an eclectic mix of insert sets from brands including Allure, Artifacts, Black Diamond, Exquisite Collection, SP Authentic, SPx and Ultimate Collection. Look for an impressive slate of high-end memorabilia cards and autograph cards from Upper Deck's most iconic brands!

"There's always been overwhelming fanfare around our golf collectible releases, so we are excited to deliver trading cards that capture moments from some of the best golfers in the world," said Paul Zickler, Director of Sports Brands at Upper Deck. "These collections help fans step onto the course with their favorite athletes and immortalize golf's iconic moments."

For more information on Upper Deck Golf and the upcoming collections, please visit upperdeck.com . Upper Deck Golf is now available for purchase at Upper Deck Certified Diamond Dealer hobby shops.

