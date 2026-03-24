All Energy Solar Named 2026 EnergySage Regional Installer of the Year for the Midwest

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst the evolving industry landscape of 2026, All Energy Solar is honored to be named the EnergySage Regional Installer of the Year for the Midwest. This marks the second year All Energy Solar has received this honor, a prestigious recognition that highlights its exceptional performance within the EnergySage network.

EnergySage is a leading platform for home electrification, helping homeowners shop, compare, and save on clean energy solutions. Its awards program recognizes installers who exemplify outstanding service, trust, and transparency, thereby enhancing industry confidence for both homeowners and partners.

This year marks the third annual Installer of the Year awards, honoring 43 companies across the United States, including 3 regional winners. All Energy Solar's recognition as a regional winner highlights its industry leadership and commitment to excellence, demonstrating a dedication to serving the community with integrity and innovative clean energy solutions.

"The past year has been our best yet, and this is just the beginning," said Brian Allen, Co-founder and President of All Energy Solar. "The industry has undergone many changes, but delivering a high-quality experience to our customers will always remain our top priority."

All Energy Solar was founded in Wisconsin and is now headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota. The company has led the renewable energy sector since 2009, championing new initiatives throughout the Midwest region and beyond. Its team consists of over 230 professionals operating across nine states - Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin in the Midwest, and Massachusetts and New Hampshire in the Northeast.

All Energy Solar stands out as an Elite+ installer on EnergySage, highlighting its status as one of the premier and most trusted solar installers. With a commitment to quality, the team has consistently delivered top-tier service, earning over 2,200 verified customer reviews.

All Energy Solar offers comprehensive services, including commercial and residential solar installations, battery storage, electric vehicle chargers, smart electric panels, and roofing in select locations. To date, the company has installed over 336,000 solar panels for more than 11,700 customers, totaling over 127 MW of clean energy designed and installed by its in-house team.

About All Energy Solar

All Energy Solar Inc. provides a full-service solar energy integration experience for residential, commercial, agricultural, and government customers. With industry-leading certifications and full electrical and building licenses, All Energy Solar installs high-quality solar power systems and provides excellent customer service throughout the experience and beyond installation. www.allenergysolar.com

SOURCE All Energy Solar, Inc