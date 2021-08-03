All Energy Solar Partners with Wisconsin Organizations to Bring More Solar Power to Jefferson & Waukesha Counties

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeowners and businesses in Jefferson and Waukesha counties of Wisconsin are invited to join a solar group purchase program. With the help of Grow Solar Jefferson Waukesha and All Energy Solar, a full-service solar energy solution provider, property owners can access competitive prices for solar installations through the power of volume purchasing.

Group purchase programs provide the opportunity to invest in high-quality, renewable energy solar installations, while helping individuals and communities reach sustainability goals. As more properties sign up, the rebate for all participants increases. This program is coordinated by the Waukesha County Green Team, Heart of the City/Fort Atkinson, and Midwest Renewable Energy Association.

"We're excited about the Grow Solar Jefferson Waukesha initiative. It presents a huge opportunity for people and businesses to realize the benefits of solar energy at a reduced price," said Michael Allen, CEO and Co-Founder for All Energy Solar. "I think it's easier to see you're making a difference when you switch to solar together with friends, neighbors, business leaders, and others in the community."

Rebates could vary, depending on system size and how many people sign up for the program. For an average solar array size of 7kW, the rebate ranges from around $350 with minimum participants to around $1,400 with maximum participation. Additional rebates may be available, including the Federal Solar Investment Tax Credit set at 26 percent for projects installed during 2021.

Grow Solar representatives will provide free, one-hour long educational sessions open to the public. Given the prevalence of COVID-19, these "Solar Power Hours" are webinars that can be attended virtually. Prospective participants learn about the program and how solar energy works; experts will be on hand to answer questions.

Another way to learn about Grow Solar Jefferson Waukesha and solar power is to contact All Energy Solar for a complimentary, no obligation property assessment for solar energy.

Enrollment for this program ends September 30, 2021. To sign up for a learning session or get a solar evaluation, visit https://blog.allenergysolar.com/grow-solar-jefferson-waukesha

All Energy Solar provides a full-service solar energy integration experience for residential, commercial, agricultural, and government customers looking to make the transition to solar energy. With industry-leading certifications and full electrical and building licenses, All Energy Solar installs quality solar power systems at competitive prices and monitors and maintains the systems after installation. To learn more, visit www.allenergysolar.com .

