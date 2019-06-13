All Eyes on the Video Game Industry as E3 2019 Comes to a Close

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- E3, where the world gathers to see and shape the future of the video game industry, concluded today, offering millions of gamers around the globe a look into the future of the $135 billion industry. With 66,100 in attendance and millions more watching and participating online, E3 is the annual epicenter of game news and technological innovation, setting agenda for the industry's year ahead and showcasing the world's most anticipated games. The Entertainment Software Association (ESA), the trade association that represents the U.S. video game industry and owns and produces E3, also announced that E3 2020 will take place June 9-11 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

"E3 is where the video game industry's biggest brands and biggest fans converge to shape the future. E3's energy and excitement were felt in the halls, on the floors, and press conferences," said Stanley Pierre-Louis, CEO of ESA. "We broke records, saw incredible innovations, and had breathtaking moments that entertained the world. Congratulations to our creative and innovative exhibitors, members, and partners who made such a fantastic E3 possible."

E3 2019 featured more than 200 exhibitors, approximately a quarter of which exhibited at the event for the first time. E3 Coliseum's back-to-back schedule gave a colorful behind-the-scenes look at the most anticipated games and announcements of the year. Photo and video from the three days of the show are available on MultiVu and Getty Images.

E3 welcomed industry members and games to the show floor and connected them with the biggest names in video games. The E3 Coliseum hosted special guests from the world of games and entertainment, including Elon Musk; Todd Howard; Jack Black; NFL Star Chad Johnson; legendary game designer Will Wright; Chad Stahelski, director, John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum and many more. See the entire lineup of E3 Coliseum panelists here.

E3 dominated the social media landscape this week. Since the start of E3, there have been more than 3.2 million E3 conversations on Twitter. The E3 Coliseum drew more than 1.2 million viewers of discussions with the brightest minds from business and entertainment.

The ESA also announced the winner of the E3 College Game Competition. A panel of industry professionals and experts selected Drexel University's Sons of Ra as the winner of the 2019 E3 College Game Competition. Drexel University joined UQAT, the winner of Canada's E3 College Game Competition, and Ennui, the winner of Videojuegos competition for Mexico. The competition recognizes the best in college and university game design, giving finalists the opportunity to show their games on the E3 show floor alongside industry powerhouses including Nintendo, Epic, Ubisoft, Capcom, Take-Two Interactive, Bethesda Softworks, Square Enix, and more.

