All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels Say 'Goodbye' to Resort Credit; Introduce Fully All-Inclusive Concept

MIAMI, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AIC Hotel Group — the hospitality powerhouse offering unmatched vacation experiences — is excited to announce that the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels of Mexico and the Dominican Republic are officially putting an end to the use of resort credit. In its place, Limitless All-Inclusive will make its debut with bookings from Sept. 15, 2018, for travel beginning Jan. 6, 2019, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana, Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Hard Rock Hotel Cancun, Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta and Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos (coming in 2019).

Staying atop the innovation ladder, this revolutionary change gives all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels the upper hand in the competitive market by offering a fully all-inclusive vacation like no other — with experiences like golf at Jack Nicklaus and Robert von Hagge designed Hard Rock courses, select Rock Spa® treatments, tours and excursions, POSH® Beauty Salon, barber shop services and more included in the stay. Limitless All-Inclusive replaces the use of resort credit, presenting guests with unlimited access to each of these amenities for a 25 percent service fee.

"As a brand, the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels are known for being industry trailblazers continually breaking out of the sea of sameness when it comes to creating unique amenities and guest experiences," said Frank Maduro, vice president of marketing at AIC Hotel Group. "Which is why completely eliminating the use of resort credit was the best next step for the brand to take."

Whether it's playing a round of golf at the world's only Hard Rock golf courses, finding zen at the spa with a Rhythm & Motion treatment, fine dining or an action-packed adventure at the region's most breathtaking cenotes, there are fun hangouts for everyone — including the smallest VIPs. The all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels of Mexico and the Dominican Republic prefer to show rather than tell guests about a truly all-inclusive stay. Limitless All-Inclusive maximizes guests' vacation experience by nixing the cap on resort credit dollars and allows vacationers to sit back, relax and fully indulge in paradise and luxury.

Click here for more information on the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels, or call 1-888-762-5002 for reservations.

About Hard Rock International



With venues in 74 countries, including 185 cafes, 25 hotels and 12 casinos, Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's greatest collection of music memorabilia, which is displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock is also known for its collectible fashion and music-related merchandise, Hard Rock Live performance venues and an award-winning website. HRI owns the global trademark for all Hard Rock brands. The company owns, operates and franchises Cafes in iconic cities including London, New York, San Francisco, Sydney and Dubai. HRI also owns, licenses and/or manages hotel/casino properties worldwide. Destinations include the company's two most successful Hotel and Casino properties in Tampa and Hollywood, FL., both owned and operated by HRI parent company The Seminole Tribe of Florida, as well as other exciting locations including Atlantic City, Bali, Cancun, Daytona Beach, Ibiza, Las Vegas, and San Diego. Upcoming new Hard Rock Cafe locations include, Maldives, Manila, Malaga, Georgetown, Fortaleza, Casablanca and Jinan in China. New Hard Rock Hotel, Casino or Hotel & Casino projects include Atlanta, Berlin, Budapest, Desaru Coast, Dublin, London, Los Cabos, Maldives, New York City, Ottawa, Dalian and Haikou in China. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com.

About AIC Hotel Group



AIC Hotel Group is exclusively contracted by RCD Hotels to spearhead the sales and marketing efforts for luxury resort properties in Florida, including Eden Roc Miami Beach and Nobu Hotel Miami Beach, as well as throughout Mexico and the Caribbean, including Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana (the world's first all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel) in addition to six Mexico properties including Hard Rock Hotel Cancun, Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta, Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos (set to open in 2019), Nobu Hotel Los Cabos (set to open in 2019) and UNICO 20˚87˚ Hotel Riviera Maya, the first of a new luxury all-inclusive concept. For additional information, visit http://www.aichotelgroup.com

