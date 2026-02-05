All Is Not Calm As Silent Night, Deadly Night Comes Home; Now Available on Digital, Dates Announced for Physical Releases

The Fan-Favorite Holiday Slasher, Certified Fresh On Rotten Tomatoes, is Coming To Physical Media Starting February 17

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS), a next-generation entertainment studio, has announced today that Silent Night, Deadly Night will be available on physical media beginning February 17, 2026. The film is now available on digital EST/TVOD.

All Is Not Calm As Silent Night, Deadly Night Comes Home

The unique take on the iconic '80s holiday franchise quickly became a fan-favorite, and now audiences at home can experience the bloody absurdity of Silent Night, Deadly Night on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K + Blu-ray. The film is written and directed by Mike P. Nelson (Wrong Turn, V/H/S/85) The film stars Rohan Campbell as Billy and Ruby Modine as Pamela, along with Mark Acheson, David Lawrence Brown, and David Tomlinson.

A twisted reimagining of the controversial classic – After witnessing his parents' brutal murder on Christmas Eve, Billy grows up to deliver an annual spree of holiday violence. This year, his blood-soaked mission collides with love, as a young woman challenges him to confront his darkness. "Have you been naughty?"'

The physical media includes DVD, Blu-ray (Collector's Edition), 4K + Blu-ray (Collector's Edition) and a Steelbook – 4K + Blu-ray (Collector's Edition). Silent Night Deadly Night can be purchased on Amazon in Collector's Edition Blu-Ray , 4k Ultra HD , 4K UHD Steelbook and DVD , and on Walmart in 4k Ultra HD , Blu-ray and DVD .

Physical key art can be found here.

https://cineverse.box.com/s/guklz3gmxknkv0g522fhutbmrwqlpej6

Special Features on the Collector's Edition skus include:

Silent Night, Deadly Night: Unwrapping a New Legacy

Trailer

SILENT NIGHT, DEADLY NIGHT

Run Time: 96 minutes | Rating: Not Rated

Physical Release Date: February 17, 2026

WRITTEN & DIRECTED BY: Mike P. Nelson

CAST: Rohan Campbell, Ruby Modine, Mark Acheson, David Lawrence Brown, David Tomlinson

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Yolanda Macias, Erick Opeka, Steven Schneider, Jed Benedict, Brad Miska, Brandon Hill, Anthony Masi, Victor Zimmerman, Sarah Eilts, Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor, Grady Craig

PRODUCERS: Scott Schneid, Dennis Whitehead, Jamie R. Thompson, Erik Bernard, Jeremy Torrie, Tanya Brunel

OFFICIAL TRAILER

FOLLOW SILENT NIGHT, DEADLY NIGHT ON SOCIAL:

Instagram: @SNDNMovie

Facebook: @SilentNightDeadlyNight

TikTok: @SNDNMovie

X: @SNDNMovie

About Cineverse Motion Pictures Group

Cineverse super-serves passionate audiences by distributing content across all windows and platforms, from theatrical to digital to physical. Following the breakout box office success of Terrifier 3, and the recent releases of The Toxic Avenger, Silent Night, Deadly Night, and Return to Silent Hill, upcoming theatrical releases include the 20th anniversary release of Guillermo del Toro's masterpiece Pan's Labyrinth, Wolf Creek: Legacy, and the company's first theatrical family release, Air Bud Returns.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) is a next-generation entertainment studio that empowers creators and entertains fans with a wide breadth of content through the power of technology. It has developed a new blueprint for delivering entertainment experiences to passionate audiences and results for its partners with unprecedented efficiency, and distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Cineverse connects fans with bold, authentic, independent stories. Properties include the highest-grossing unrated film in U.S. history ; dozens of streaming fandom channels; a premier podcast network; top horror destination Bloody Disgusting; and more. Powering visionary storytelling with cutting-edge innovation, Cineverse's proprietary streaming tools and AI technology drive revenue and reach to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit home.cineverse.com .

CONTACTS

For Media, Isabella Brock, Team Click

[email protected]

For Investors, Julie Milstead

[email protected]

SOURCE Cineverse Corp.