LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) and Air Bud Entertainment (ABE) announced that Air Bud Returns will be released theatrically nationwide on August 21, 2026. The announcement coincides with National Golden Retriever Day, an appropriately timed moment to welcome back the world-renowned, basketball-playing Golden Retriever, Buddy.

Air Bud Returns is not a sequel; it's a theatrical relaunch of the multigenerational, global franchise that became the gold standard for family movies with nostalgia, heart, humor, and action.

Cineverse and Air Bud Entertainment Announce the Theatrical Return of a Family Icon — Air Bud Returns

The film stars Tracy Ifeachor (The Pitt, The Originals, Doctor Who: The End of Time, Wonka) as Jasmine, Edwin Lee Gibson (The Bear) as Jack, Tyler Labine (Tucker and Dale vs. Evil, New Amsterdam) as Walter, and Aydin Artis as Jacob. It is written and directed by franchise creator Robert Vince and produced by Anna McRoberts.

The story returns to Fernfield, "where anything is possible," the original hometown where Buddy's legend began.

"Air Bud has, for nearly three decades, stood for heartwarming family values, reminding us to 'play from the heart' and 'when given the opportunity, to always take the shot,'" said Vince. "Air Bud Returns honors that legacy while introducing the next generation to Buddy on the big screen. And yes, there still… 'Ain't no rule says a dog can't play basketball.'"

Cineverse Chief Motion Pictures Officer Yolanda Macias added, "Watching Air Bud Returns come together has been a memorable experience, and we can't wait for families to enjoy watching Buddy on the big screen again for the first time. The team, including our canine and human cast, have worked incredibly hard to bring Robert's vision to life, and I can think of no better way to celebrate National Golden Retriever Day — yes, it's a thing! — than announcing its release date."

In Air Bud Returns, 13-year-old Jacob dreams of becoming a basketball star like his dad. After his father's passing, that dream feels further away than ever. When Jacob and his mother move into his dad's childhood home in Fernfield, Jacob discovers an old VHS tape marked "Air Bud." He discovers his father played on the Timberwolves team alongside the legendary, basketball-playing golden retriever, Buddy. When Jacob meets a stray golden retriever, he later names Buddy, they form a bond that leads them on a journey to unite a team of misfits, qualify for the Christmas tournament, and chase a championship. They rediscover that belief in his family legacy, learn to play from the heart, and always take the shot.

About Cineverse Motion Pictures Group

Cineverse super-serves passionate audiences by distributing content across all windows and platforms, from theatrical to digital to physical. Following the breakout box office success of Terrifier 3, and the recent releases of The Toxic Avenger and Silent Night, Deadly Night, and Return to Silent Hill (in theatres now), upcoming theatrical feature films include the 20th anniversary of Guillermo del Toro's masterpiece Pan's Labyrinth, Wolf Creek: Legacy, and the company's first theatrical family release, Air Bud Returns.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) is a next-generation entertainment studio distributing premium content across theatrical, digital, and physical platforms. Cineverse connects passionate audiences with bold, authentic stories and operates a portfolio of streaming channels, podcast networks, and genre brands. The company distributes more than 71,000 films, series, and podcasts, using proprietary technology to drive revenue and reach across the evolving entertainment landscape. For more information, visit home.cineverse.com.

About Air Bud Entertainment

Air Bud Entertainment, "We Speak Family," has spent nearly three decades creating heartwarming family movies and series that touch audiences around the world. From the original Air Bud sprang global family franchises totaling 22 movies, including Air Buddies, Santa Paws, and Pup Star, and four series. ABE has built a multigenerational legacy centered on heartwarming messages, humor, action, and comedy.

