LGBTQ+ Streaming Network to Use Matchpoint Dispatch for Automated Content Delivery

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS), a next-generation entertainment studio, has formed a new commercial relationship with Revry , the world's first LGBTQ+ streaming network, to use Cineverse's automated media supply chain platform, Matchpoint™ .

Cineverse Technology Group Partners with Revry for Matchpoint™

The award-winning Matchpoint™ is radically changing the way content is managed and delivered. Built on a foundation of automation, AI and machine learning, Matchpoint has replaced today's expensive, labor-intensive video content processes with a fully transparent, automated workflow that significantly reduces costs, eliminates human error, and effortlessly facilitates content ingestion with delivery across more than 135 platforms and distribution models.

Through this partnership, Revry is using Matchpoint 'Dispatch ' for automated content management and delivery featuring intelligent QC and AI-driven metadata enrichment. Dispatch can ingest, validate, prep, and package thousands of assets for delivery to hundreds of platforms with a few clicks. It manages 116K+ concurrent streams each day, saving 121K+ hours of operational efficiency per month, helping customers potentially reach a global audience of more than one billion.

"With Matchpoint Dispatch, Revry can now automate and standardize critical workflows, improving accuracy, reducing costs, speeding up deliveries and empowering their team to focus on strategic execution," said Matchpoint General Manager and Cineverse EVP Technology, Michele Edelman.

"At Revry, we're always looking for ways to reach more consumers, innovate, and optimize efficiency, and Matchpoint is an ideal partner for us," said Alia J. Daniels, Co-Founder and COO, Revry. "We reach LGBTQ+ audiences and allies across the globe, and Matchpoint's seamless automation technology streamlines our ability to grow that even further."

About Revry

Founded in 2015, Revry is the global streaming network for LGBTQ+ content, dedicated to providing authentic and inclusive entertainment that celebrates the diversity of queer experiences. With a vast library of original series, movies, documentaries, music, and live TV channels, Revry connects audiences worldwide through compelling storytelling. Revry offers free ad-supported channels and apps available on major streaming platforms and devices, making it accessible to everyone. A diverse LGBTQ+ founding team leads Revry and is NGLCC certified. Learn more at www.revry.tv and join the celebration of LGBTQ+ culture and community. Revry is available free anytime on Samsung TV Plus, Roku Channel, Vizio WatchFree+, PlutoTV, Xumo, Plex, Freevee, Fubo, Rakuten TV, Stirr, iOS, and Android.

About Cineverse Technology Group

Cineverse develops proprietary technology that powers the future of entertainment, leveraging the Company's position as a pioneer in the video streaming industry along with the industry-leading strength of its development team in India. This team has dedicated years building and refining technology solutions that have pioneered streaming content management and distribution while leaning into advances in AI to set the company apart from the competition. This includes the award-winning media supply chain platform Matchpoint™ ; the AI-powered search and discovery tool for film and television, CINESEARCH , which makes deciding what to watch as entertaining as the entertainment itself; cineCore, a dataset of more than two million titles, including extensive proprietary AI-generated film and TV metadata; and the C360 programmatic audience network and ad-tech platform that provides brands the opportunity to target and reach key fandoms wherever they are.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) is a next-generation entertainment studio that empowers creators and entertains fans with a wide breadth of content through the power of technology. The Company has developed a new blueprint for delivering entertainment experiences to passionate audiences and results for its partners with unprecedented efficiency, distributing more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Cineverse's proprietary technology suite includes the Matchpoint media supply chain platform, CINESEARCH AI-powered discovery engine, cineCore metadata database, and C360 programmatic audience network. For more information, visit home.cineverse.com.

