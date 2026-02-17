American Flat Track, All Kids Bike partner on Quarters for Kids campaign to fund $27,000 in learn-to-ride bike programs

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Progressive American Flat Track, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, is thrilled to announce a special Quarters for Kids Campaign that will fund $27,000 in bike learning programs through All Kids Bike . During the 2026 Progressive AFT Season, $0.25 from every race ticket will help fund new All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride programs.

All Kids Bike All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Programs are active in over 1,800 schools across all 50 states, teaching more than 180,000 kids to ride each year and over 1 million kids throughout the 10-year lifespan of the programs already in place.

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, All Kids Bike provides schools with everything they need to teach kids how to ride a bike - from balancing to pedaling - as part of their Kindergarten PE class. The comprehensive, ready-to-teach program is currently teaching over 180,000 students across the US how to ride this school year.

"As huge fans of Progressive American Flat Track racing, we truly believe that inspiring the next generation of racers starts by empowering children to ride at the youngest age possible," said All Kids Bike Executive Director Lisa Weyer. "The amazing part of this Quarters for Kids campaign is that it enables AFT fans to help fund the future of the sport. Even if you attend just one race this season, you'll help 3,000 Kindergarteners discover the confidence and joy of riding a bike."

Twenty-five cents from every ticket this season will help fund the $9,000 All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Program in three (3) new schools. Because each program remains in a school for 10 years, this single season can ultimately help approximately 3,000 children learn to ride a bike. If the program falls short of its $27,000 goal, a donation from Tim Estenson will offset the difference to ensure all programs are fully funded, proving that Progressive AFT racing teams truly believe in the power of the All Kids Bike Program.

Don't miss the start of the 2026 Progressive American Flat Track season. The series kicks off the year with the Royal Enfield Short Track at DAYTONA I & II at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, March 5, and Friday, March 6.

To purchase tickets, visit: https://www.tixr.com/groups/americanflattrack .

Following the season opener, the series travels to Senoia Raceway for the Yamaha Atlanta Short Track on March 21.

To purchase tickets for the Yamaha Atlanta Short Track, visit: https://www.tixr.com/groups/americanflattrack/events/2026-atlanta-short-track-165280 .

About All Kids Bike

The All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Program launched in 2018 with a simple mission: to give every child in America the opportunity to learn how to ride a bike in school. The ready-to-teach program includes teacher training and certification, a complete 8-lesson curriculum with lesson plans, games and activities, a fleet of 24 Strider balance-to-pedal bikes, pedal conversion kits, fully adjustable student helmets, an instructor bike with pedal conversion kit and helmet, two rolling storage racks, and access to a resource portal with live support for the life of the program, everything needed to teach kids how to ride a bike! Supported by the Strider Education Foundation, All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Programs are active in over 1,800 schools across all 50 states, teaching more than 180,000 kids to ride each year and over 1 million kids throughout the 10-year lifespan of the programs already in place. For more information, please visit www.allkidsbike.org .

About Quarters for Kids

Quarters for Kids is a simple, powerful fundraising initiative proving that small change can make a big difference. By allocating just $0.25 per ticket or registration, participating events can collectively generate significant funding to support multiple All Kids Bike programs, impacting hundreds of kindergarten students each year. Because each program remains in a school for up to 10 years, the long-term impact can extend to thousands of children learning to ride a bike, creating lasting benefits for students, schools, and communities - showing that every ticket truly makes a difference.

About AMA Pro Racing

AMA Pro Racing is the premier professional motorcycle racing organization in North America, operating a full schedule of events and championships for a variety of motorcycle disciplines from its headquarters in Daytona Beach, Fla. Learn more at www.amaproracing.com .

About Progressive American Flat Track

Progressive American Flat Track, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, is the world's premier dirt track motorcycle racing series and one of the longest–running championships in the history of motorsports.

