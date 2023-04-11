All LightEdge Data Centers Now HITRUST Certified

Compliant Cloud & Colo Leader Adds HITRUST Certifications for Four Data Centers and Publishes HITRUST Shared Responsibility Matrix®

DES MOINES, Iowa, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LightEdge , the leader in compliant cloud and colocation for more than 25 years, has expanded its HITRUST partnership, adding HITRUST certifications for four additional data centers and publishing a HITRUST Shared Responsibility Matrix® (SRM). Developed jointly by HITRUST and LightEdge, LightEdge's SRM clearly defines security and privacy responsibilities between LightEdge and its customers, which in turn streamlines processes for risk management programs. LightEdge is one of only 14 companies globally that have published a HITRUST SRM. This latest addition of four HITRUST certifications means that all 11 LightEdge data centers are now HITRUST certified.

HITRUST was established in 2007 to help mitigate the risks associated with a data breach of personal health information. One of the most widely adopted security frameworks in the healthcare industry today, HITRUST certification demonstrates that systems within LightEdge's environment meet the information risk management and compliance requirements to protect healthcare data. To achieve HITRUST certification, providers must undergo an extremely rigorous process. According to HITRUST , upwards of 80 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of U.S. health insurers use the HITRUST approach to help with HIPAA compliance.

"In our eyes, HITRUST compliance is necessary for securely hosting healthcare data, but it's incredibly expensive and time-consuming to achieve and maintain," said Michael Hannan, Chief Security & Chief Information Officer for LightEdge. "With more than 150 of our customers in the healthcare or healthcare services industries, we take HITRUST very seriously."

Not only does LightEdge offer HITRUST-compliant data centers, the company can also help its customers achieve their own HITRUST certifications. LightEdge is one of only 39 organizations worldwide that are part of the HITRUST Inheritance Program , which allows customers to inherit relevant LightEdge controls and put them toward their own HITRUST assessments.

"The HITRUST Inheritance Program allows our customers to save internal resources when it's time for an audit, protect their customers' critical data with complete faith, and safeguard their brand from breaches," said Shelby Eckard, Compliance Manager at LightEdge. "Most importantly, our clients can rest assured that they have the backing of a trusted and respected third party expert that's been HITRUST-certified for years."

For more information on all of LightEdge's compliance certifications, click here .

About LightEdge

LightEdge Solutions is the regional leader in colocation and private cloud services for highly regulated organizations who value always on uptime for their mission critical workloads. LightEdge owns and operates eleven purpose-built data centers across the United States. With 25 years in business, LightEdge offers full stack technology services that deliver unbeatable uptime, security, and flexibility for their clients. Their premier colocation, cloud, disaster recovery, and security solutions are designed to support complex hybrid IT deployments and audited against the industry's top security and compliance standards. For more information, visit www.lightedge.com .

