All Metals Fabricating Acquires Stake in Power Electric Supply Company to Better Serve Data Center, Power Generation Industries

ALLEN, Texas, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- All Metals Fabricating announced that it has joined a group of investors in acquiring Power Electric Supply Company (formerly Meister Supply Company). The investment will allow All Metals Fabricating to better support fast-growing sectors, like data centers and power generation, through simplified supply chains and more competitive pricing.

"We are extremely excited about the value this partnership will create for both our customers and the customers of Meister Supply Company," said All Metals Fabricating CEO, Lance Thrailkill . "I was so impressed with the culture and team at Meister Supply Company, and I wanted to be a part of their future growth."

Meister Supply Company was established in 2003, specializing in distribution services in the electrical and telecommunications fields. Now operating as Power Electric Supply Company, the business prides itself on procuring, warehousing, and delivering a broad range of products. Power Electric Supply Company has a strong presence in Texas, with locations in San Antonio, Dallas, and Houston.

For All Metals Fabricating, the investment expands their ability to serve as a "one-stop shop" by offering customers additional sourcing options as part of their manufacturing projects. In particular, demand for copper bus bar has increased significantly in recent years. Now, All Metals can secure stronger pricing, a benefit that will be reflected in customer quotes.

Power Electric Supply customers will also see immediate advantages. The company has long supported projects requiring bus bar and related electrical components. Through this partnership, those customers can now leverage All Metals to manufacture bus bar assemblies with simpler vendor coordination and clearer communication.

Thrailkill noted that the investment is particularly well-timed as North Texas becomes a hub for data center development. But the benefits will go beyond the data center industry, as well.

"This partnership benefits every customer we serve," Thrailkill said. "There have already been projects where we've seen Power Electric Supply Company source components for a better price and faster than any of our other distribution partners. We'll always continue to compare pricing across our supplier network, and this partnership gives us more resources to find the best possible rates."

About All Metals Fabricating

Founded in 1953, All Metals Fabricating provides complete manufacturing solutions through precision sheet metal fabricating, machining, finishing, and more. Based in Allen, TX, the company is passionate about serving customers' needs and dedicated to empowering them to succeed and grow their businesses.

