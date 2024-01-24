All Metals Fabricating Celebrates 70 Years of Excellence

70 years of family-owned innovation and dedication continues to grow with newly renovated facility and future expansion plans

DALLAS, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All Metals Fabricating, a leading force in the metal fabricating industry, marked a significant milestone with its 70th anniversary, commemorating a legacy of innovation and dedication to its valued workforce and clientele.

AMF has set sail on a transformative expansion, initiating phase one of a groundbreaking $7 million automation plan. Post this Three generations of Thrailkill leadership. From left to right: CEO and majority owner Lance Thrailkill, fellow third-generation owner Will Rushing, first-generation owner Bill Thrailkill, and president William "Billy" Thrailkill Jr. Photo courtesy of All Metals Fabricating. Our powder coating and silk screening capabilities guarantee a pristine finish every time. Photo courtesy of All Metals Fabricating.

In 1953, AMF opened as a sheet metal shop with a handful of capabilities. With an entrepreneurial vision and dedication to grow the business, Bill Thrailkill purchased AMF in 1978. Remarkably, the company has retained customers since the purchase, 45 years ago, showcasing a testament to its longstanding relationships and exceptional service.

What truly sets AMF apart is its steadfast commitment to and from its employees. With tenured staff including several with 40-year careers at the company and a 40% increase in the workforce over the last decade, AMF has still been able to achieve an average tenure of 12 years and prides itself on fostering a culture of loyalty from its dedication to making its team a family.

At a recent event held in celebration of the milestone anniversary, CEO and majority owner, Lance Thrailkill, expressed his gratitude to those in attendance, "This celebration is not just a reflection of our past but a testament to the resilience and dedication of every individual who has contributed to the company's success over the decades," he said. "We look forward to continuing our journey, driven by the same values that have defined us since the beginning."

Founder Bill Thrailkill shared his perspective on his loyal team, stating in an interview, "Our employees are kind of like our family…that's what our success mounted to: treating the employees like they were part of the family, and that's what we've done over all the years we've been in business."

This milestone signifies a historic achievement and marks the beginning of an exciting new era for the company. AMF has set sail on a transformative expansion, initiating phase one of a groundbreaking $7 million automation plan. This initiative will enhance the current facility with innovative capabilities, with the end goal being an integrated cut-to-bend (ICB) solution, a fully automated system designed to revolutionize the manufacturing process and place AMF at the forefront of the industry.

AMF has implemented Industry 4.0 throughout the business, including AI and automation through quoting and back-office accounting, robotics in manufacturing, machine monitoring software for visibility, departmental queue monitors with scheduling and real-time KPIs displayed, and employee performance dashboards for incentive-based bonusing.

AMF invites potential clients to request a quote online at www.ametals.com/request-for-quote.

About All Metals Fabricating:

All Metals Fabricating is a contract manufacturer that specializes in sheet metal fabricating, machining, electro-mechanical assembly, and powder coating. Our range of manufacturing capabilities and state-of-the-art equipment enable us to support customers from concept design through production, finishing, and assembly. We are devoted to meeting and exceeding customer expectations and would love the opportunity to become your trusted manufacturing partner.

SOURCE All Metals Fabricating