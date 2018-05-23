All-New 2018 Kona and Elantra GT Earn "Coolest New Cars Under $20,000" Honors from Kelley Blue Book

"Hyundai's all-new Kona is really raising the 'cool factor' in the CUV segment," said Michael Harley, executive editor for Kelley Blue Book. "The Kona was given a healthy dose of modern style and the clean crisp cabin is filled with a bevy of connectivity and advanced safety features that make it stylish yet functional."

Kelley Blue Book editors awarded the Kona for being "good-looking" and "exciting to drive." The 2018 Kona comes equipped with cutting-edge connectivity, class-leading safety features and sharp, modern design that appeals to urban adventure-loving drivers.

Also earning honors on the "Coolest New Cars Under $20,000" list is the Elantra GT. With a low, wide and long design, the 2018 Elantra GT has an aggressive stance and interior volume. Based on the i30 model designed for the European market, "the all-new Elantra GT expands the Elantra lineup, adding a dose of likable style and five-door versatility to the mix," according to Kelley Blue Book.

"Customers expect cars in this price point to be mediocre and without the style or performance that make driving fun," said Scott Margason, director, Product Planning, Hyundai Motor America. "Making the 'cool car' list with two models from our line-up shows that Hyundai doesn't sacrifice on comfort and design, or cut corners when it comes to providing customers with a reliable and exciting drive at a reasonable price."

About Kelley Blue Book

Founded in 1926, Kelley Blue Book, The Trusted Resource®, is the vehicle valuation and information source trusted and relied upon by both consumers and the automotive industry. Each week the company provides market-reflective values on its top-rated website KBB.com, including its famous Blue Book® Trade-In Values and Kelley Blue Book® Price Advisor tool, which provides a range for what consumers can reasonably expect to pay for a vehicle in their area. Car owners looking to sell immediately can also get a redeemable, transaction-ready offer with Kelley Blue BookSM Instant Cash Offer. The company also provides vehicle pricing and values through various products and services available to car dealers, auto manufacturers, finance and insurance companies, and governmental agencies. Kelley Blue Book launched its first international consumer-facing site in 2017. Kelley Blue Book is a Cox Automotive brand.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and the majority sold in the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

