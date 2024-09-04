Hyundai Motor America Reports Record August 2024 Sales

Best-ever total and retail August sales; total sales increase 22 %; retail climbs 28%

Gains driven by IONIQ 5, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson HEV, and Palisade

Hybrid total sales increase 69% in August

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported record total August sales of 79,278 units, a 22% increase compared with August 2023. Hyundai set total sales records in August for IONIQ 5 (+33%), Santa Fe HEV (+120%), Tucson (+14%), Tucson PHEV (+6%) Tucson HEV (+97%) and Palisade (+84%).

Hyundai's eco-friendly retail sales were up 49% in August, representing 25% of retail. Hybrid-only retail sales jumped 81% and retail EV sales climbed 27% with the IONIQ 5 increasing 74%. Retail sales for Tucson ICE (+36%), Tucson HEV (+113%) and Palisade (+65%) also performed exceptionally well. Fleet sales for the month were 7% of total sales.

"This was a record-setting August for Hyundai in total and retail sales," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "Our entire line-up performed very well but our retail hybrid product mix led the pack with a year-over-year increase of 81%. Kudos to our retail partners who were moving inventory at record pace this month."

August Total Sales Summary



Aug-24 Aug-23 % Chg 2024 YTD 2023 YTD % Chg Hyundai 79,278 65,046 +22 % 548,003 526,186 +4 %

August Product and Corporate Activities

Model Total Sales

Vehicles Aug-24 Aug-23 % Chg 2024 YTD 2023 YTD % Chg Elantra 14,379 11,262 +28 % 90,432 97,898 -8 % Ioniq 5 4,838 3,572 +35 % 26,982 21,348 +26 % Ioniq 6 808 1,663 -51 % 8,498 6,653 +28 % Kona 6,112 5,777 +6 % 59,364 49,825 +19 % Nexo 8 18 -56 % 87 157 -45 % Palisade 11,208 6,107 +84 % 73,590 51,306 +43 % Santa Cruz 2,486 3,079 -19 % 23,046 26,032 -11 % Santa Fe 10,152 11,732 -13 % 75,763 83,486 -9 % Sonata 5,953 3,397 +75 % 42,855 33,940 +26 % Tucson 20,864 16,242 +28 % 129,145 134,367 -4 % Venue 2,470 2,197 +12 % 18,241 21,137 -14 %

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit http://www.hyundainews.com.

