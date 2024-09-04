Hyundai Motor America Reports Record August 2024 Sales

Sep 04, 2024, 08:55 ET
- Best-ever total and retail August sales; total sales increase 22%; retail climbs 28%
- Gains driven by IONIQ 5, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson HEV, and Palisade
- Hybrid total sales increase 69% in August
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported record total August sales of 79,278 units, a 22% increase compared with August 2023. Hyundai set total sales records in August for IONIQ 5 (+33%), Santa Fe HEV (+120%), Tucson (+14%), Tucson PHEV (+6%) Tucson HEV (+97%) and Palisade (+84%).
Hyundai's eco-friendly retail sales were up 49% in August, representing 25% of retail. Hybrid-only retail sales jumped 81% and retail EV sales climbed 27% with the IONIQ 5 increasing 74%. Retail sales for Tucson ICE (+36%), Tucson HEV (+113%) and Palisade (+65%) also performed exceptionally well. Fleet sales for the month were 7% of total sales.
"This was a record-setting August for Hyundai in total and retail sales," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "Our entire line-up performed very well but our retail hybrid product mix led the pack with a year-over-year increase of 81%. Kudos to our retail partners who were moving inventory at record pace this month."
August Total Sales Summary
|
Aug-24
|
Aug-23
|
% Chg
|
2024 YTD
|
2023 YTD
|
% Chg
|
Hyundai
|
79,278
|
65,046
|
+22 %
|
548,003
|
526,186
|
+4 %
August Product and Corporate Activities
- IONIQ 5 N Wins Car and Driver's Prestigious EV of the Year Accolade for Third Straight Year: It's a three-peat! Hyundai's IONIQ 5 N high-performance electric SUV has been awarded Car and Driver's prestigious 2024 EV of the Year honors. This is the third straight year Hyundai has captured the award, with the IONIQ 5 N's victory following on the heels of wins by the IONIQ 6 (2023) and standard IONIQ 5 (2022).
- Hyundai Wins Multiple Product Recognitions in the 2024 Newsweek Autos Awards: Hyundai received six product wins in the 2024 Newsweek Autos Awards. The 2024 Hyundai Elantra was awarded the Best Vehicle for First-time New Car Buyers and Top-Pick for Urbanites.
- Hyundai Launches Integrated All-New 2025 Tucson Marketing: Hyundai recently launched a new integrated marketing campaign for the All-New 2025 Tucson, titled " Drive-In." This campaign highlights the 2025 Tucson's key safety and technology features.
- J.D. Power Names Hyundai Top Mass-Market Brand in 2024 U.S. Tech Experience Index for Fifth Consecutive Year: For the fifth year in a row, Hyundai is being recognized as the top mass-market brand in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) StudySM. The study focuses on evaluating users' experience with advanced vehicle technologies over a model's first 90 days of ownership.
- Hyundai Motor Outlines Mid- to Long-Term Goals at 2024 CEO Investor Day: Hyundai Motor Company hosted 2024 CEO Investor Day, unveiling its new mid- to long-term strategy, the 'Hyundai Way'. The company disclosed its commitment to enhancing its electric vehicle (EV) and hybrid competitiveness, advancing its battery and autonomous vehicle technologies, and expanding its vision as an energy mobilizer, responding to the market environment flexibly with its dynamic capabilities.
- Hyundai Motor Receives a Credit Rating Upgrade as 'A-' from S&P Global: Hyundai Motor Company announced that the global credit rating agency S&P Global had upgraded the credit rating from 'BBB+' to 'A-'. S&P Global presented a 'Stable' credit rating outlook for the company.
Model Total Sales
|
Vehicles
|
Aug-24
|
Aug-23
|
% Chg
|
2024 YTD
|
2023 YTD
|
% Chg
|
Elantra
|
14,379
|
11,262
|
+28 %
|
90,432
|
97,898
|
-8 %
|
Ioniq 5
|
4,838
|
3,572
|
+35 %
|
26,982
|
21,348
|
+26 %
|
Ioniq 6
|
808
|
1,663
|
-51 %
|
8,498
|
6,653
|
+28 %
|
Kona
|
6,112
|
5,777
|
+6 %
|
59,364
|
49,825
|
+19 %
|
Nexo
|
8
|
18
|
-56 %
|
87
|
157
|
-45 %
|
Palisade
|
11,208
|
6,107
|
+84 %
|
73,590
|
51,306
|
+43 %
|
Santa Cruz
|
2,486
|
3,079
|
-19 %
|
23,046
|
26,032
|
-11 %
|
Santa Fe
|
10,152
|
11,732
|
-13 %
|
75,763
|
83,486
|
-9 %
|
Sonata
|
5,953
|
3,397
|
+75 %
|
42,855
|
33,940
|
+26 %
|
Tucson
|
20,864
|
16,242
|
+28 %
|
129,145
|
134,367
|
-4 %
|
Venue
|
2,470
|
2,197
|
+12 %
|
18,241
|
21,137
|
-14 %
Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit http://www.hyundainews.com.
