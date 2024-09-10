Hyundai 2024 IONIQ 5 N Receives Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems Designation

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hyundai IONIQ 5 N 1 has been selected to the 2024 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems award list. The IONIQ 5 N is powered by Hyundai's exclusive Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that allows for dual motors, maximum interior space, and optimized performance with the added N technologies. Hyundai has earned 17 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems recognitions since the annual awards' inception in 1995.

Hyundai 2025 IONIQ 5 N is photographed in California City, Calif., on Sep. 13, 2023.

The focus of the Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems competition is to identify those products that standout with improved performance in range, fuel economy and advanced technologies with compelling powertrain advancements that are all-new or significantly improved.

"The 2024 IONIQ 5 N has surpassed all internal expectations for Hyundai's first electric performance vehicle," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "The vehicles' ability to provide an eco-friendly alternative to daily driving as well as added 'N' attributes leveraging motorsport-bred technologies, are placing this vehicle as a strong contender in the competitive EV marketplace."

Wards Editor-in-Chief and judge Bob Gritzinger asks "What's not to love? This is a stellar example of what an engineering team can do with a battery-electric vehicle when given carte blanche to make it look, feel, sound and perform like its internal-combustion brethren. It may be simulated, but the ICE sounds, power delivery, dual-clutch-transmission-like 'shifts' and related tachometer readings provide such visceral performance feedback that it's an absolute joy to drive."

Adds judge Christie Schweinsberg, succinctly: "Holy cow – the G forces on my body! Yowza! Crazy! I felt like I was getting a facelift."

Evaluations of nominated vehicles for the 2024 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems took place during the summer 2024, with judges experiencing the vehicles during their daily driving. Judges rate new or heavily refreshed vehicles by performance and enhancements to powertrains or propulsion systems. There is no price cap, but overall value is a consideration. This marks the 30th year for Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems, a competition created to recognize outstanding powertrain achievement and highlight the teams that create them. This year, 34 nominees competed for the prestigious awards. All-new or significantly updated propulsion systems qualify for consideration, along with winners from the 2023 class.

"The IONIQ 5 N creates engaging new driving experiences for performance enthusiasts of all stripes," says Wards contributor and judge Drew Winter. "In addition to its thrilling EV thrust, the car can convincingly emulate the sounds and haptic feedback from internal-combustion-engine rpm and mechanical gear shifts. The feedback isn't just for show like we see in many EVs. It clearly is designed to give serious drivers familiar audio and physical cues for high performance driving."

The 2024 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems awards ceremony will be held on October 10, 2024, during The Battery Show at the Huntington Place in Detroit, MI.

About WardsAuto

WardsAuto is a world-leading provider of automotive editorial, insights, and analysis, having served the industry's information needs for more than 90 years. A Southfield, MI-based Informa Tech business, WardsAuto provides a forward-looking perspective on all aspects of the automotive business, from the tech center to the plant floor to the showroom. As a part of our parent organization, Informa Tech, our mission is to bring together the entire ecosystem of those in technology and automotive to accelerate the future of our industries. Subscribe to WardsAuto by visiting http://www.wardsauto.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

1 2025 IONIQ 5 N will be available in limited quantities at select dealers in select states only. Contact your Hyundai dealer for availability details.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America