All-new 2022 Jeep® Grand Cherokee 4xe Dominates Annual Northwest Automotive Press Association (NWAPA) 'Mudfest'

The all-new 2022 Jeep® Grand Cherokee 4xe – the first-ever electrified Grand Cherokee – dominated the field at the 27th annual Mudfest competition, hosted by the Northwest Automotive Press Association (NWAPA). The Jeep brand won three of the eight vehicle categories, with the all-new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe taking home top honors, being voted Northwest Outdoor Activity Vehicle of the Year by automotive journalist members of NWAPA.

"The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe marks a new era in the SUV market," says NWAPA President John Vincent of U.S. News & World Report. "It's a no-compromise vehicle that blends Jeep's legendary off-road capability with outstanding on-road manners, impressive fuel economy and the ability to travel on electricity alone."

In addition to taking overall top honors, the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe earned wins in the Electrified Utility Vehicle and Mid- and Full-Size Family categories. This is the first time in the event's 27-year history that a vehicle has captured the Overall, Electrified Utility Vehicle and Mid- and Full-Size Family categories at once.

"The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, along with the first-ever three-row Grand Cherokee L and all-new two-row Grand Cherokee, make up the best lineup ever for Grand Cherokee, a nameplate that holds the distinction of being the most awarded SUV of all time," said Jim Morrison, vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "Winning the 2022 Northwest Outdoor Vehicle of the Year, the Grand Cherokee, now with electrified 4xe technology, leads the Jeep brand toward its vision of Zero Emission Freedom."

Members of NWAPA spent two days testing vehicles on paved and off-road routes. Testing took place at The Ridge Motorsports Park in Shelton, Washington. Journalists tested 20 vehicles from 17 manufacturers to select winners in eight categories: Subcompact and Compact Family, Mid- and Full-Size Family, Compact and Midsize Luxury, Full-Size Luxury, Pickup Trucks, Extreme Capability, Electrified Utility Vehicle and Outdoor Activity Vehicle of the Year. The overall winner, the all-new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, was selected from the category winners to be named the 2022 Northwest Outdoor Activity Vehicle of the Year.

All-new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

The all-new 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe is the first Grand Cherokee to offer a plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) variant. Its introduction signals the continued growth of the Jeep brand's electrified mission of Zero Emission Freedom, as the brand explores future mobility. The 4xe PHEV technology enhances the fun, freedom and adventure that the Jeep brand is known for, while providing unprecedented performance, fuel economy and environmental friendliness. The 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe offers 25 miles of all-electric range and 56 MPGe from a PHEV system that delivers 375 hp, 470 lb.-ft. of torque, 0-60 miles per hour (MPH) in 6.0 seconds and max towing of 6,000 lbs. The Grand Cherokee 4xe comes standard with a two-speed transfer case, 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio and 47.4:1 crawl ratio. When equipped with the Quadra-Lift air suspension, the Grand Cherokee 4xe delivers up to 10.9 inches of ground clearance and 24 inches of water fording capability.

NWAPA

NWAPA (www.nwapa.org) is a professional organization of automotive journalists and media members from throughout the Pacific Northwest and Southwest Canada. Founded in 1991, NWAPA includes 45 voting members representing newspapers, magazines, radio stations, media groups, and the internet. Members of the organization have been testing SUVs and crossovers since the advent of the modern sport-utility vehicle in the mid-1990s. Non-voting NWAPA members include representatives from automotive manufacturers and related industry professionals.

Jeep Brand

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand SUVs will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

SOURCE Stellantis