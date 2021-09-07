All-New 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Awarded Highest Safety Rating by IIHS

"The all-new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander has been named a TOP SAFETY PICK+ by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety"

IIHS is an independent, non-profit organization that researches, performs evaluations and assesses safety ratings in crash testing of production vehicles. The TSP+ designation is awarded for models meeting all six IIHS crash-worthiness evaluations including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side impact, roof strength and head-restraint tests.

Additionally, vehicles must be available with a front-crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations, and for vehicles built after June 2021, possess good or acceptable headlights across all trim levels.

"The all-new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander is the most-connected, best-equipped vehicle we have ever sold in the U.S., and today, IIHS confirms it is among the safest vehicles on the road," said MMNA Chief Operating Officer Mark Chaffin. "With this designation, and the industry's only standard third-row seating, Outlander is a great choice for modern families, and we can be really proud of that."

The all-new Outlander offers an impressive array of standard and available advanced driver assistance systems to increase driver convenience, confidence and safety. MI-PILOT Assist integrates Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Keep Assist (LKA) and Traffic Sign Recognition to maintain appropriate speed and following distance and keep the vehicle in the center of the lane.1

Depending on trim level, Outlander also offers: Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM), Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW), Active Blind Spot Assist (ABSA), Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Lane Change Assist (LCA), Lane Departure Warning and Prevention (LDW & LDP), Driver Attention Alert, Rear Automatic Emergency Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Automatic High Beam (AHB), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Trailer Stability Assist (TSA) and a Multiview Camera system.2, 3, 4, 5

For more information on the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander, visit https://www.mitsubishicars.com/outlander/2022.

Disclaimers

MI-PILOT Assist is a driver assistance system only and is not a substitute for safe and careful driving. The driver must remain engaged with the driving task and monitor the environment at all times. The Forward Collision Mitigation with Pedestrian Detection system is a driver aid only and is not a substitute for safe and careful driving. Under certain circumstances, the system may not detect other vehicles and/or pedestrians correctly. The Lane Departure Warning system is designed to read lane marks under certain conditions. It is not a collision avoidance system or a substitute for safe and careful driving practices. Available feature. The Blind Spot Warning (BSW) system is a driver aid only and is not a substitute for safe and careful driving. Under certain circumstances, this system may not detect other vehicles correctly. Not available on all models.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA was the top-ranked Japanese brand in the J.D. Power 2021 Initial Quality study, ranking third overall and tied with Lexus. In its Environmental Targets 2030, MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation has set a goal of a 40 percent reduction in the CO2 emissions of its new cars by 2030 through leveraging EVs — with PHEVs as the centerpiece — to help create a sustainable society.

With headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, and corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, Florida and Virginia, MMNA directly and indirectly employs more than 8,000 people across the United States.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at 615- 257-2698 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

Contacts

Jeremy Barnes

Senior Director, Communications and Events

[email protected]

Mobile: 714-296-1402

Lauren Ryan

Manager, Communications and Events

[email protected]

Mobile: 404-862-8286

SOURCE Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Related Links

www.mitsubishicars.com

