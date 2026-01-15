Mitsubishi Motors Provides Vehicle Loan to Tennessee Nonprofit Cumberland River Compact

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.'s Community Utility Vehicle program is providing Cumberland River Compact with a 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid SUV one-year loan

Cumberland River Compact's efforts in education, restoration, and outreach contribute to keeping Tennessee's water healthy

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today provided Nashville-based nonprofit organization Cumberland River Compact (The Compact) with a one-year loan of a 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) as part of its Community Utility Vehicle (CUV) Program. MMNA's partnership will support The Compact's critical work in education, restoration, and outreach programs that enhance the health and enjoyment of the Cumberland River and its tributaries.

The Cumberland River Compact takes delivery of their Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid as part of the Mitsubishi Motors ‘Community Utility Vehicle’ program. From left: Meagan Hall, Development and Communications Director, Cumberland River Compact; Mekayle Houghton, Executive Director, Cumberland River Compact; Laura Burke, Manager, Talent Strategy and Employee Experience, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.; Jeremy Barnes, Sr. Director, Communications and Events, MMNA

MMNA's CUV Program offers vehicle loans to nonprofit organizations making a difference in their local communities, such as The Compact. The organization works on root problems of water pollution, both urban and rural, and aims to give people the tools to be smart, impactful stewards of their watershed.

"Cumberland River Compact is very thankful to MMNA for its partnership and loan of the Outlander PHEV, which will play an important part in our efforts to keep Tennessee's water clean and healthy," said Mekayle Houghton, Cumberland River Compact's Executive Director.

The three-row Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV blends SUV capability and convenience with the fuel-efficiency and eco-friendly aspects of an electric vehicle. Its spacious interior and seven seats will allow Cumberland River Compact to mobilize its efforts more efficiently. The Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid offers 38 miles of all-electric range and a total driving range of up to 420 miles1, and Mitsubishi's Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) 2 system means the vehicle is perfect for supporting The Compact's river-side activities.

"We developed the Community Utility Vehicle Program to help local greater-Nashville-area charities with the work they do to support the community in which our employee team lives and works, through loans of efficient, sustainable and versatile vehicles," said Katherine Knight, MMNA SVP, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer, and the head of the company's charitable programs. "This partnership with Cumberland River Compact addresses a tangible need of one of our neighbors in Nashville, and underscores Mitsubishi Motors' commitment to the realization of a sustainable society."

The CUV program is a key component of MMNA's larger corporate social responsibility program, known as "Driving Confidence – Driving Community," which is based on the idea that small, localized efforts can add up to a huge impact. Other CUV partnerships have been made with middle-Tennessee based Tucker's House, Nashville-based organizations Community Resource Center and Charis Health Center, Las Vegas-based Goodie Two Shoes Foundation, and Dallas-based Record the Journey.

DISCLAIMERS

Electric range of up to 38 miles on a full charge and a combined electricity + gasoline range of 420 miles. Combined fuel economy Electricity + Gasoline of 64 MPGe. EPA highway mileage estimate. Actual mileage may vary with driving conditions. Use for comparison only. Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) adds Active Yaw Control (AYC) to realize the AWC concept at a very high level. This Integrated Vehicle Dynamics Control System manages the driving forces and braking forces of the four wheels to help realize vehicle behavior that is faithful to the operation by the driver under a variety of driving conditions. S-AWC is not a substitute for safe and careful driving. S-AWC cannot prevent collisions or loss of traction in all conditions. Exercise caution so full attention is given to vehicle operation in all road conditions.

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MOTORS NORTH AMERICA, INC.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing, and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA's recently announced five-year business plan – "Momentum 2030" – outlines the brand's mid-term intentions for product and business transformation. MMNA will expand and refresh its vehicle lineup in the U.S. with one new or completely refreshed model to debut each year between now and 2030. Powered by a selection of advanced-technology internal combustion engines, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and battery electrics, the product line will nearly double from today's four vehicles. Momentum 2030 also includes a vision for a modernized retail sales model and plans for network expansion and sales growth.

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, and New Jersey.

According to Ipsos NVCS:

96% of compact CUV owners who shopped for a Mitsubishi Outlander purchased one.

94% of subcompact CUV owners who shopped for a Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross purchased one.

97% of small CUV owners who shopped for a Mitsubishi Outlander Sport purchased one.

92% of plug-in hybrid owners who shopped for a Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid purchased one.

For more information on MMNA, visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

