Mitsubishi Motors and AT&T Collaborate to Bring 5G Connectivity to the Driving Experience

High-speed AT&T 5G turns Mitsubishi's flagship SUV into a smart, connected experience for drivers and passengers

5G will allow Mitsubishi Connected Car Services to deliver faster software rollouts and more responsive driver support, all backed by AT&T's secure and reliable network.





AT&T 5G enables real-time navigation, faster infotainment, and seamless over-the-air updates on select systems – all built into the Outlander's core architecture.

DALLAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is bringing advanced technology to the 2026 Mitsubishi Outlander, the brand's flagship SUV. With AT&T 5G connectivity, Outlander will offer even more tech inside, including ultra-fast data speeds, enhanced entertainment options and improved performance – ensuring drivers and passengers stay connected on the road.

2025 Mitsubishi Outlander Infotainment Screen

The benefits go beyond entertainment. Over-the-air updates, powered by AT&T 5G, will let Mitsubishi Motors remotely deliver software upgrades and security patches to select vehicle systems. This means their vehicles will stay up to date with the latest technology, improved performance, and enhanced features – all with greater convenience and reduced downtime.

Mitsubishi's embedding of AT&T 5G connectivity opens new paths to operational efficiencies and deeper customer relationships. 5G networks can provide lower latency, higher capacity, and increased bandwidth made possible with ultra-fast data speed and AT&T's strong network leadership. Every drive becomes a connected and entertaining experience.1

"At Mitsubishi Motors, our goal is to create a transformative, personalized experience for every driver," said Bryan Arnett, MMNA's Director of Digital Product Strategy. "Working with AT&T – an industry leader in automotive connectivity – ensures our focus on exceeding customers' expectations will be delivered through next-generation technology that redefines the connected vehicle."

"Our relationship with Mitsubishi Motors reflects a shared commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction," said Matt Harden, Vice President, AT&T Connected Solutions. "Together we're elevating the experience by combining advanced networking with flexible, future-ready services that grow with customer needs."

AT&T covers more roads than any other carrier2. We are a pioneer in connected car technology, providing innovative solutions that help enhance the in-car experience. We continue to lead the way in delivering reliable, high-speed connectivity for vehicles.

Mitsubishi rolled out the Outlander with AT&T 5G connectivity. Additional models and trim levels will follow.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

About Mitsubishi Motors Inc.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing, and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA's recently announced five-year business plan – "Momentum 2030" – outlines the brand's mid-term intentions for product and business transformation. MMNA will expand and refresh its vehicle lineup in the U.S. with one new or completely refreshed model to debut each year between now and 2030. Powered by a selection of advanced-technology internal combustion engines, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and battery electrics, the product line will nearly double from today's four vehicles. Momentum 2030 also includes a vision for a modernized retail sales model and plans for network expansion and sales growth.

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, and New Jersey.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

1 Distracted driving is dangerous. Restrict use of connected devices and services, vehicle displays, and vehicle controls to safe times. Always exercise caution so your full attention is given to vehicle operation.

2 Based on Independent Third-Party Data

