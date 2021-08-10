All-new 2022 Nissan Frontier To Feature Segment Exclusive Fender® Premium Audio System Powered By Panasonic Automotive Systems Company Of America

"Panasonic's exclusive collaboration with Fender has allowed us to develop a one-of-a-kind vehicle sound system with unsurpassed performance and authenticity," said Tom Dunn, director – global audio solutions for Panasonic Automotive. "We have combined over 100 years of experience developing innovative consumer technologies with Fender's mission to inspire players and music enthusiasts worldwide to create a premium audio system unique to the 2022 Frontier."

"At Fender, we've spent more than 75 years perfecting tone for players and music enthusiasts around the world, and we're proud to see that same quality extends to our collaboration with Panasonic Automotive and the Nissan Family," said Richard Bussey, vice president, licensing & merchandising at Fender. "The Fender Premium Audio System delivers uncompromised clarity in every way– producing the realistic ambience of a performance venue in the 2022 Nissan Frontier, the perfect blend for music enthusiasts and mid-size truck adventurists alike."

The Fender Premium Audio System will be available on select Crew Cab configuration trim levels on the 2022 Nissan Frontier:

Frontier PRO-4X Crew Cab

Frontier PRO-X Crew Cab

Frontier SV Crew Cab

The Fender Premium Audio System features include:

440 watts of amplifier power

10 speakers

Panasonic's proprietary Acoustic Motion Control™ which provides precise control of speaker diaphragm motion allowing for stunning reverb details and outstanding clarity from instrumentals

Segment exclusive front 3-way speaker configuration for improved staging and acoustic performance

Front 1in. soft dome tweeters in the top of the instrument panel



Front 2.5in. Super Dynamic Range (SDR) midrange speakers in the top of the instrument panel



6in. x 9in. Super Dynamic Range (SDR) high power woofers in the front doors

6.5in. rear door mid woofer speakers

Two 6.5in. Super Low Distortion Driver (SLDD) subwoofers within a 10 liter enclosure

Panasonic Automotive and the uniquely American brand, Fender, worked to find ways to enhance the driving experience by developing a sound system that delivers elevated premium performance for this launch. Fender Premium Audio, designed by advanced audio engineers from Michigan, California, Arizona and Georgia, achieves the emotion of a live performance for any weekday or weekend pursuits.

The Fender Premium Audio System launches in the production 2022 Nissan Frontier, due to go on sale late summer, 2021.



About Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America

Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America is a division company of Panasonic Corporation of North America and is a leading global supplier of automotive infotainment and connectivity system solutions. Panasonic Automotive is head quartered in Peachtree City, Georgia, with sales, marketing and engineering operations in Farmington Hills, Mich. For more information on Panasonic Automotive, please visit: http://us.panasonic.com/automotive.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2020, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at https://na.panasonic.com/us/

About Fender Musical Instruments Corporation

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC), whose portfolio of brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH® and Charvel®, follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest quality instruments and musical solutions across genres. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of music through electric and acoustic guitars, amplifiers, pro audio, accessories and digital products that inspire and enable musical expression at every stage, from beginners to history-making legends. For more information, visit www.fender.com.

