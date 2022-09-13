All-New 2023 Honda CR-V Begins to Arrive this Month as America's Favorite SUV Raises the Bar Again

Completely redesigned CR-V sets a new compact SUV benchmark with bold styling, increased space, comfort and performance

New hybrid models feature an even bolder look and a new hybrid system for a sportier driving experience

CR-V is America's best-selling crossover since 1997

Turbocharged CR-V EX is exceptionally well-equipped with a starting MSRP of $31,110

TORRANCE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-new 2023 Honda CR-V will begin arriving in Honda dealerships this month, starting with turbocharged models on Sept. 22, followed by hybrid models in October. The 6th generation of Honda's best-selling SUV amps up the appeal to young and active buyers with two turbocharged trim levels, EX and EX-L, a rugged and sophisticated exterior, a sporty and modern interior and a more emotional, adventurous and fun-to-drive experience.

CR-V EX has a starting Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)[1] of $31,110 (excluding $1,245 destination charge). The hybrid-electric powered 2023 CR-V Sport starts at $32,450.

"The all-new Honda CR-V raises the bar in every conceivable way – design, performance, safety and technology and the most fun-to-drive CR-V we've ever made," said Mamadou Diallo, vice president of auto sales at American Honda.

CR-V is America's best-selling SUV of the past quarter century and the best-selling Honda vehicle in every year since 2017.

2023 Honda CR-V Pricing & EPA Fuel Economy Ratings

Trim Drivetrain MSRP1 MSRP Plus $1,245

Destination Charge2 EPA Mileage Rating3 City/Hwy/Combined EX (2WD) 1.5T/CVT $31,110 $32,355 28 / 34 / 30 EX (AWD) 1.5T/CVT $32,610 $33,855 27 / 32 / 29 Sport (2WD) Hybrid $32,450 $33,695 43 / 36 / 40 Sport (AWD) Hybrid $33,950 $35,195 40 / 34 / 37 EX-L (2WD) 1.5T/CVT $33,760 $35,005 28 / 34 / 30 EX-L (AWD) 1.5T/CVT $35,260 $36,505 27 / 32 / 29 Sport Touring (AWD) Hybrid $38,600 $39,845 40 / 34 / 37

Exceptionally Well-Equipped

The CR-V lineup starts with the very well-equiped EX ($31,1101) which comes with an enhanced 1.5-liter turbo engine with VTEC®, and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) that's been retuned for improved response. The combination is smooth and responsive, with additional refinement, improved emissions performance and 190 horsepower @ 6,000 rpm (SAE net). Its 179 lb.-ft. (SAE net) peak torque spans 1,700 to 5,000 rpm, arriving 300-rpm earlier than before for a more responsive feel.

A new easy-to-use 7-inch touchscreen audio system is standard with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, physical knobs for volume and tuning, and a simplified menu structure. Heated front seats, partial digital instrumentation, dual-zone automatic climate control, a one-touch power sliding moonroof, heated outside mirrors, LED headlights and 18-inch wheels are also standard.

CR-V EX-L ($33,7601) also features the 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine and builds on the EX's equipment with leather seats and a standard 9-inch touchscreen with a physical volume knob, wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility and a simplified menu structure. Qi-compatible 15W wireless smartphone charging, an upgraded 8-speaker audio system and Low Speed Braking Control are also standard.

Representing a key step in Honda's electrification strategy, starting with the 2023 model year, about 50% of CR-Vs sold will be powered by Honda's all-new more powerful 4th-generation two-motor hybrid-electric system featuring a pair of larger electric motors now mounted side-by-side.

For a sportier driving experience, the 2023 CR-V Sport ($32,4501) will come standard with the new hybrid system featuring a more refined 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle 4-cylinder engine. Combined system output climbs to 204 hp4 (ISO net; a 3 hp increase), while the traction-motor peak torque rises to 247 lb.-ft. (up 15 lb.-ft.). Moreover, the hybrid powertrain brings a major fuel economy benefit compared to the 1.5L Turbo powertrain, with an EPA city rating of 43 mpg in the city for Sport versus 28 mpg for EX/EX-L, and a combined rating of 40 mpg for Sport versus 30 mpg for EX/EX-L (all with 2WD).

Sport also features even bolder styling that includes gloss black exterior accents, rectangular exhaust finishers and Berlina Black 18-inch wheels. Inside, Sport-specific seating surfaces and a leather-wrapped shift knob and steering wheel are standard.

At $38,6001, the Sport Touring will sit atop the CR-V lineup, also featuring the new, more-powerful 2.0-liter hybrid powertrain, along with standard all-wheel drive and larger 19-inch wheels and tires. Inside, a new 12-speaker Bose premium audio system with Bose Centerpoint technology and SurroundStage digital signal processing has been custom-engineered to deliver an optimal listening experience for all passengers regardless of their seating position. Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System™ and Wi-Fi Hotspot capability are also standard.

Every 2023 CR-V benefits from extensive improvements to the body, chassis and powertrain, safety technology, and overall driving refinement. An updated version of Honda's Real Time All-Wheel Drive (AWD) with Intelligent Control System™ is available on all grades and standard on Sport Touring. For the sixth-generation CR-V, the Real Time AWD system is quieter and can now send up to 50% of engine torque to the rear wheels, improving handling performance as well as traction management in slippery conditions. A new Hill Descent Control system enhances CR-V's off-road capability.

Drivers can also customize the driving experience for various conditions with three selectable drive modes, Normal, Econ and a new Snow mode that maximizes available traction and performance in slick snowy conditions. Sport and Sport Touring models also add a new Sport mode, for an even more engaging driving experience.

In addition, all 2023 CR-Vs come standard with an expanded Honda Sensing® suite of driver-assistive technologies that includes Traffic Jam Assist and a smoother, more natural feeling to functions, such as Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and the Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS). A rear seat reminder and rear seatbelt reminder are also new and standard across the lineup.

Additional details on the all-new 2023 Honda CR-V are available on Hondanews.com.

CR-V Manufacturing

Speaking to the importance of CR-V in the Honda lineup, the new 6th-generation CR-V will be built in three plants in North America*, including the East Liberty Auto Plant in Ohio, the Indiana Auto Plant, and Honda of Canada Mfg., continuing the 40-year legacy of Honda's commitment to build products close to the customer. Since 2006, Honda has produced more than 5 million CR-Vs in North America, with roughly half of those built in the U.S.

* using domestic and globally sourced parts.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. Honda has the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO 2 emissions of any major full-line automaker in America, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2021 Automotive Trends Report. The award-winning Honda lineup includes the Civic, Insight, and Accord, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda's electrified vehicle lineup includes the Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid and Insight, and, in the future, Civic Hybrid. The Honda Prologue SUV, Honda's first volume battery-electric vehicle, will join the lineup in 2024.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 40 years and currently operates 18 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2021, more than 95% of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, with nearly two-thirds made in America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

More information about Honda is available in the Digital FactBook.

1 Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) excluding tax, license, registration, $1,245 destination charge and options. Dealer prices may vary.

2 MSRP plus $1,245 destination charge, excluding tax, license, registration and options. Dealer prices may vary.

3 Based on 2023 EPA mileage ratings; Use for comparison purposes only; your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, and other factors.

4 Total system horsepower (ISO net) of the peak, concurrent output of the two electric motors and gasoline engine.

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.