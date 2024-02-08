All-New 2024 Toyota Tacoma Handles it All in Super Bowl LVIII Ad

Off-roading Dreams Come True in 30-second spot, "Dareful Handle"

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) returns to Super Bowl LVIII with a 30-second ad celebrating the launch of the all-new 2024 Tacoma. The Tacoma is completely redesigned from the ground up, primed and reimagined to make off-roading dreams come true.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9248951-toyota-tacoma-2024-super-bowl-lviii-ad/

Toyota's Super Bowl LVIII ad "Dareful Handle," developed by Saatchi & Saatchi, celebrates the launch of the all-new 2024 Tacoma. Toyota's Super Bowl LVIII ad, "Dareful Handle," features the all-new 2024 Tacoma conquering a thrilling array of action-packed off-road adventures, playing the question, "can you handle it?"

"Dareful Handle" features the all-new Tacoma conquering a thrilling array of action-packed off-road adventures, playing on the question, "can you handle it?". The adrenaline-pumping spot highlights the range of emotions passengers experience as they grip the passenger side handle for dear life. The exhilarating ride incites shoutouts, including the "shut the front door" handle, "woah, woah, woah, woah" handle, and "no me gusta" handle.

"The convergence of the all-new 2024 Toyota Tacoma launch, Super Bowl LVIII weekend and our recent announcement as Official Automotive Partner of the NFL created an exciting communication opportunity for Toyota," said Mike Tripp, group vice president, Toyota Marketing, Toyota Motor North America. "We're thrilled to leverage the power of our product, our partnership and two iconic brands to highlight the trail-dominating power and legendary capability of the all-new Tacoma during the most-watched TV broadcast of the year."

"Dareful Handle" is slated to air in the first position (A) in the third commercial break of the third quarter. The spot was created by Toyota's agency of record, Saatchi & Saatchi, in partnership with Le Truc, and directed by Tarsem Singh.

"I thought we would need a lot of acting but the Tacoma delivered on such a level that all the reactions are pretty much live," said the spot's award-winning director, Tarsem Singh. "The power and performance of the Tacoma exceeded all my expectations, and I'm excited for viewers to see this truck in action." Singh has directed numerous Super Bowl ads including Toyota's celebrated 2021 Super Bowl LV ad, "Upstream," starring Paralympian Jessica Long.

Viewers who tune into Super Bowl LVIII on Univision will be treated to "Undisclosed" in the first commercial break of the fourth quarter, a 30-second spot featuring the all-new Tacoma created by Conill and directed by Goh Iromoto. The creative is a tribute to the freewheeling adventures Hispanics have when they're on the road – and off-roading – with their Tacoma.

As the Official Automotive Partner of the NFL, Toyota will bring fans an exciting, multi-faceted activation experience in Las Vegas leading up to Super Bowl LVIII. Click here for more information. Fans will also spot out-of-home wild postings and bespoke taxi tops, offering a sneak peek of "Dareful Handle" throughout the city leading up to the Big Game.

Click here to view the 30-second spot, "Dareful Handle." To view the all-new 2024 Tacoma campaign spots, which launched February 5, click here. For images and credits, click here.

About the 2024 Toyota Tacoma

The Toyota Tacoma has dominated the mid-size pickup truck segment for nearly two decades, and the all-new 2024 Tacoma sets a new standard for modern trucks. Completely redesigned and reimagined for model year 2024, the Tacoma is ready to help drivers tackle their ambitious adventure bucket lists. For this new generation of Tacoma, Toyota engineers focused on its rich history of quality, durability and reliability – while incorporating modern tech, rugged styling and go-anywhere capability. The 2024 Tacoma is available in SR, SR5, TRD PreRunner, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, Limited, Trailhunter, and TRD Pro grades. Select models featuring the i-FORCE engine are currently on sale at Toyota dealerships, while those with the i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain, like the first-ever Trailhunter and the Baja-inspired TRD Pro, will be available in Spring 2024.

Key features include:

Available i-FORCE MAX 2.4L Turbocharged Hybrid Powertrain with up to 326 Horsepower and 465 lb. ft of Torque

Standard i-FORCE 2.4L Turbocharged Engine with up to 278 Horsepower and 317 lb.-ft. of Torque

Unique Suspension Tuning for Each Grade with Available Coil Spring Rear Suspension

Available 14-inch Touchscreen Display with Latest Toyota Audio Multimedia System

Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Pricing Starting at $31,500*

Toyota Safety Sense 3.0

TRD Pro features:

i-FORCE MAX 2.4L Turbocharged Hybrid Powertrain IsoDynamic Performance Front Seats TRD-tuned FOX® * QS3 Internal Bypass shocks 33-In. Rugged-Terrain Tires and 18-In. Black TRD Pro Wheels



Trailhunter features:

i-FORCE MAX 2.4L Turbocharged Hybrid Powertrain with High-mount Air Intake Old Man Emu® forged monotube shocks High-clearance front bumper, rock rails and ARB® steel rear bumper with recovery hooks 33-In. Rugged-Terrain Tires and 18-In. Bronze-finished Trailhunter Wheels



About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE: TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 47 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 27 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Media Contacts:

Adam Lovelady

Toyota Motor North America

469-292-1740

[email protected]

Sam Mahoney

Toyota Motor North America

980-900-8573

[email protected]

Kimberly Harms

Saatchi for Toyota

702-234-9517

[email protected]

For customer inquiries, please call: 800-331-4331

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America