All-new 2025 Nissan Armada to feature segment-exclusive Klipsch® Premium Audio System

Panasonic Automotive and Klipsch create a high-performing, powerful audio system for the new Nissan full-size SUV

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nissan and Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America announce the integration of a segment-exclusive Klipsch® Reference Premiere Audio System in the all-new 2025 Nissan Armada.

The Klipsch Premium Audio System delivers accurate, authentic, audiophile-quality performance throughout the cabin driven by 12 specifically designed speakers, including titanium tweeters, a high-performance 8-inch DualPower™ subwoofer and Panasonic's proprietary DJX® surround sound processing.

"The all-new 2025 Armada elevates the full-size SUV segment with the best of Nissan design, craftsmanship and intuitive technology," said Scott Shirley, vice president, Chief Marketing Manager (CMM) & Marketing Operations, Nissan U.S. "The Klipsch Reference Premium Audio System is one of many advanced new features for Armada that demonstrate how we leverage the latest technology to elevate the ownership experience and deliver a better experience with every drive."

Revealed today, the all-new 2025 Nissan Armada reimagines the company's flagship full-size SUV with effortless capability, outstanding on-road comfort and next-level technology. It features a new PRO-4X grade for more confidently conquering off-road terrain, an impressive 8,500-pound maximum towing capacity and Nissan's latest hands-off driver-assistance technology, ProPILOT Assist 2.1, for tackling freeway road trips with ease. Paired with the intuitive always-on connectivity of Google built-in, the Klipsch Premium Audio System is available on Armada SL and higher.

"Klipsch is an aspirational brand in the consumer market and this new project for the all-new Nissan Armada is a significant statement," said Mark Casavant, senior vice president, Klipsch Premium Audio Group. "Collaborating with Panasonic Automotive and Nissan has brought out the best of our aligned abilities to achieve a new level of audio performance for Nissan and the full-size SUV vehicle segment."

Drawing upon decades of audio electronics expertise and as a global leader in audio innovation, Panasonic continues to push the boundaries of audio engineering, with custom, integrated solutions for its OEM partners.

"Panasonic and Klipsch teams have been working together for several years, exploring the possibilities to redefine the performance levels for automotive audio. The Klipsch Premium Audio System in Armada represents our collective passion to deliver a refined, high-performance, powerful audio experience at the top of the Nissan product lineup," said Tom Dunn, director, Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America.

Features for the segment-exclusive available Klipsch Reference Premiere Audio System include:

1-inch titanium tweeters provide extended high high-frequency response, enhanced clarity and transparency through a design inspired by the revered audiophile-quality Klipsch consumer product line

High-power, high-excursion, 6x9-inch mid-bass drivers located in the front doors deliver stunning dynamics

Panasonic's proprietary DJX Surround algorithm to create an immersive sound experience throughout the cabin, placing the listeners in the center of the performance without compromising fidelity or accuracy

8-inch DualPower subwoofer with high excursion design provides ultra-low frequency extension

The system is powered by a 12-channel amplifier with 1GHz digital signal processor with precision processing dual-core system on chip architecture maximizing both power and control and delivering 600 watts of system power.

Unique user interface elements express the new direction for Nissan and convey the audiophile-level performance and immersive attributes of the Klipsch Premium Audio System, including an embedded "Demo Mode" delivering a curated audiovisual experience within the cabin of the all-new Armada.

About Klipsch Audio

In 1946 Paul W. Klipsch, inventor, acoustics pioneer and maverick, founded Klipsch Audio with the sole purpose of bringing the power, detail and emotion of the live music experience into his living room. Through the use of highly efficient speaker designs, handcrafted cabinetry and a thirst for real engineering breakthroughs – Klipsch, the great American loudspeaker company, was born in Hope, AR. Today, our diverse range of quality audio products includes speakers and headphones for almost any consumer and professional application – including cinema, whole-house, wireless, home theater and portable offerings. Honoring our founder's legacy, Klipsch continues to be the legendary high-performance brand of choice for audiophiles and aficionados around the world. We are the Keepers of the Sound®.

Klipsch® is a trademark of Klipsch Group, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Klipsch Group, Inc. is a VOXX International Company (NASDAQ: VOXX).

About Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America

Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America is a division company of Panasonic Corporation of North America and is a leading global supplier of automotive infotainment and connectivity system solutions. Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America acts as the North American affiliate of Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Ltd., which coordinates global automotive. Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America is headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia, with sales, marketing and engineering operations in Farmington Hills, Mich. For more information on Panasonic Automotive, please visit: https://automotive.na.panasonic.com/

DJX® and DualPower™ are trademarks of Panasonic North America registered in the US and other countries.

