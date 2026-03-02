Technics named Official Audio of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions

Panasonic brand kicks off TOUR partnership with the Technics Sound Deck, letting fans listen in on player and caddie conversations

NEWARK, N.J. and PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The PGA TOUR and Technics, a brand of Panasonic Holdings Corporation, today announced a new multi-year marketing partnership that designates Technics as the Official Audio, Official Headphones and Official Earbuds of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions.

To celebrate the agreement, through 2029, Technics is bringing the Technics Sound Deck to select events across the PGA TOUR season, which gives fans insight into the player and caddie conversations playing out on the hole in front of them through an exclusive audio feed.

"As we kick off our new partnership with Technics as our Official Audio, Headphones and Earbuds, the PGA TOUR is excited to introduce the Technics Sound Deck to our fans at events across the TOUR season," said Dan Glod, PGA TOUR Executive Vice President, Corporate Partnerships. "Hearing more conversations between players and caddies was one of the top enhancements fans asked for when we launched the Fan Forward survey, and the Technics Sound Deck offers a great way to listen in to those one-on-one discussions as players strategize the hole ahead of them."

At the Technics Sound Deck, fans can step into an immersive listening experience, wearing Technics' award-winning over-the-ear headphones to hear PGA TOUR players and their caddies strategize in real time, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. After experiencing the on-course conversations and player reactions, fans can also demo the multi-award-winning Technics AZ100 noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds and discover the brand's celebrated sound quality through their favorite music.

"The partnership with PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions is an exciting milestone for Technics," said Melissa Housel, Senior Marketing Manager and Head of Product Marketing, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company. "Our heritage is built on more than 60 years of innovation and an uncompromising commitment to sound quality. The pursuit of perfection through innovation is something we live every day, and it's the same relentless dedication we admire in the world's top golfers. Through this partnership, we're honored to bring our iconic listening experience to a loyal and passionate community that truly appreciates excellence. We look forward to building lasting connections with golf fans, whether they're experiencing the game firsthand on the course or through exceptional sound at home."

Along with the Technics Sound Deck, the brand will showcase its signature high-end audio products, including high-end audio components, direct drive turntable systems, award winning earbuds and more, through product demonstrations, exclusive giveaways and player and fan partnerships throughout the season.

Technics' partnership with the PGA TOUR continues Panasonic's entry into men's professional golf, as TGL presented by SoFi tapped Panasonic as its Official Projector Partner in December of 2025, providing cutting-edge projection technology that brings the league's innovative gameplay to life on its 64-by-53-foot screen, which is approximately 24 times the size of a standard golf simulator screen.

