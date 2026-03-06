Panasonic LUMIX and Irvin Simon Announce Strategic Partnership Naming LUMIX as Official Camera Provider

NEWARK, N.J., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic LUMIX, a global manufacturer of camera technology and electronics, and Irvin Simon Photographers, a New York-based national leader in volume portrait photography, today announced a strategic partnership designating Panasonic LUMIX as the official provider of camera systems for Irvin Simon Photographers.

Pictured here: (left) Eric Miller, President & CEO Irvin Simon Photographers, and (right) Matt Fraser, Business Development Manager LUMIX (PRNewsfoto/Panasonic Corporation of North America)

As part of the agreement, Irvin Simon will standardize on the Panasonic LUMIX S5II full-frame mirrorless camera system, including LUMIX S-series lenses and volume-licensed firmware, across its photography operations. The partnership supports Irvin Simon's mission of capturing beautiful portraits and delivering exceptional Picture Day experiences for school communities, combining artistic quality with operational excellence at scale.

Irvin Simon Photographers operates PictureDay.com, the leading online destination where families view and purchase school photographs. The platform plays a central role in the end-to-end Picture Day experience, connecting capture, data accuracy, production, and fulfillment. The partnership with Panasonic LUMIX strengthens this ecosystem by supporting consistent, high-quality image capture at the very start of the workflow.

The LUMIX S5II platform, paired with Panasonic's volume photography firmware license, is designed to help meet the demands of high-volume professional photography environments. Licensed features support efficient, accurate capture workflows, including subject data integration, customizable framing tools for consistent composition, and system-level standardization that reduces friction for photographers and production teams alike.

"Our focus has always been on capturing beautiful portraits and creating exceptional Picture Day experiences for the school communities we serve," said Eric Miller, President & CEO of Irvin Simon Photographers. "To do that at scale, we need tools that are not only capable of producing outstanding image quality, but also reliable, intuitive, and consistent in real-world environments. The LUMIX S5II platform allows us to support both our photographers and our customers at the highest level."

From an in-the-field perspective, system consistency helps photographers stay focused on students rather than technology.

"When Picture Day runs smoothly, it shows both in the finished product and in the experience, schools have with our teams," said Casey Kepple, Photography Operations Manager at Irvin Simon Photographers. "Standardizing on the S5II simplifies training, improves consistency, and allows photographers to stay focused on engaging students and capturing great expressions."

The partnership is the result of extensive real-world evaluation.

"Throughout 2025, we conducted in-the-field testing and a structured pilot program across live Picture Day environments," said Jennifer McSorley, Director of Production and Information Technology at Irvin Simon Photographers. "The Panasonic results were outstanding. The performance, reliability, and workflow controls consistently met, and often exceeded, our expectations in real operating conditions."

For Panasonic LUMIX, the collaboration reflects a deep commitment to professional volume photography and long-term partnership.

"Irvin Simon Photographers is deeply focused on quality, experience, and operational excellence," said Matt Frazer, Business Development Manager, LUMIX USA. "We were thrilled to collaborate closely with their team, including on the design and engineering of next-generation firmware to support the real-world needs of volume photographers."

Technical Workflow Requirements and System Capabilities

According to Irvin Simon Photographers, the camera selection process focused on meeting the real-world demands of high-volume school photography while enabling consistency, accuracy, and control across large-scale deployments. Panasonic LUMIX offered unique and compelling solutions in the marketplace aligned with those needs.

"Our team identified three core requirements for our next camera system," said Eric Miller. "First, we needed customizable frame guides tailored precisely to our portrait workflows. Second, we required barcode scanning directly to the camera, ensuring each student ID is embedded in the image file at the moment of capture. Third, we needed camera-level customization and safeguards that prevent accidental setting changes or missed barcode scans."

Those requirements translated directly into field-level operational benefits.

"LUMIX allows us to store and quickly recall up to ten custom frame masks directly in the camera," said Casey Kepple. "That capability is critical for maintaining consistent composition across different Picture Day setups while keeping photographers moving efficiently."

Barcode integration and enforcement features further support data accuracy.

"The barcode scanning workflow is fast, reliable, and built for volume environments," added Kepple. "The system can be configured so the camera will not capture an image unless the barcode scanner is connected and a barcode has been scanned. That level of enforcement gives us confidence that data integrity is protected on Picture Day."

Customization and configuration control were equally important from a production and technology standpoint.

"Using the camera's custom modes, we can store up to twelve distinct camera configurations for different shooting scenarios," said Jennifer McSorley. "Those modes can be configured so that when selected, critical controls are locked, eliminating accidental changes to aperture or shutter speed. This level of control is essential for ensuring consistent results across our large fleet of cameras."

In addition, the ability to save, deploy, and manage standardized camera configurations at scale supports ISP's training, quality assurance, and production consistency goals.

For additional information on Volume Photography with Panasonic LUMIX cameras, visit : https://shop.panasonic.com/pages/lumix-volume-photo

*1 Firmware must be updated to the latest version which will be released on March 10th, 2026.

*2 Compatible cameras for this feature (as of February 2026): DC-S1M2, S1M2ES, and S1RM2. Firmware must be updated to the latest version.

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Sustainable Energy, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Holdings Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2024, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies, and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at na.panasonic.com/us

Irvin Simon Photographers, Inc. is a top US professional photography organization specializing in school, portrait, and event photography, based in New York for over 75 years. The company also operates PictureDay.com, an online destination for families to view and purchase school photographs. Serving school communities in the New York Metro area and across the United States, ISP is widely recognized as an industry leader committed to capturing beautiful portraits and delivering exceptional Picture Day experiences through innovation, consistency, and care.

Follow Press Updates for Panasonic LUMIX:

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America