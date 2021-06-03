All-New Avengers Campus Unveiled in Epic Grand Opening Ceremony at Disney California Adventure Park, Previewing the Land's Debut June 4, 2021, at Disneyland Resort

In a live-stream event to dedicate Avengers Campus, Chapek was joined in front of Avengers Headquarters near the shining Quinjet by Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D'Amaro and Marvel Studios President/Marvel Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige, along with Paul Rudd, star of the "Ant-Man" films, Anthony Mackie from the hit Disney+ series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," and "Iron Man" director and actor Jon Favreau.

Invited guests were among the very first to create their own heroic experiences in the land, encountering Super Heroes and slinging webs just like Spider-Man on the new attraction WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure.

"On behalf of our Cast of Super Heroes, I couldn't be more excited to welcome our guests to this epic new land," said Ken Potrock, president of the Disneyland Resort. "Just as Avengers come together for the common good, the Disneyland Resort is ready to power up with Anaheim and Southern California to drive tourism, rebuild businesses and strengthen our communities."

An entirely new land, Avengers Campus is devoted to discovering, recruiting and training the next generation of Super Heroes. Guests are invited to team up with the Avengers and their allies to live out their Super Hero dreams in this fully immersive land that mixes innovation with storytelling, and fun for all ages. Once guests step into Avengers Campus, they will be part of the action as it unfolds around them and their interactions with the Avengers and their allies.

The new land was designed by Walt Disney Imagineering in collaboration with the teams that guide the Avengers franchise.

Avengers Campus brings together Earth's Mightiest Heroes for the common good, and they're calling all recruits to join the action: Team up with the Avengers and their allies; sling webs with Spider-Man, taste-test inventive food and drinks and become part of a bigger universe. Kids and guests of all ages will find their powers as they encounter some of their favorite Super Heroes, with a chance to live out their own heroic story.

Guests have the chance to witness Spider-Man swinging into action high above Avengers Campus with gravity-defying, acrobatic feats never seen before in a Disney park. That leads them to the new attraction, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, which takes guests on an interactive escapade. And that's just the beginning of the fun. Guests will train with Black Panther and Wakanda's elite guards, the Dora Milaje; team up to save the Guardians of the Galaxy from The Collector's Fortress; encounter Super Heroes (and villains), and experience the thrills as Avengers hold off their foes and save the day. Those seeking provisions for their next mission will find them at Pym Test Kitchen featuring Impossible™.

While exploring Avengers Campus, recruits may encounter Iron Man in his new armor, the Mark 80. Ant-Man and The Wasp, along with Okoye, appear for the first time at the Disneyland Resort and Doctor Strange will train recruits in the ways of the mystic arts at an Ancient Sanctum. Black Widow, Black Panther, Thor, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain America and Captain Marvel are among those joining the action.

Step into a new place in the universe

The doors to Avengers Campus welcome all Avengers, their allies and new recruits. Tony Stark offered up the site, formerly one of his father's Stark Industries complexes, as a place to train the next generation of Super Heroes.

The story of the land unfolds with authentic detail as Avengers Campus is comprised of several heroic locations, each hosted by a different Avenger or their ally to share their unique powers, technology and knowledge with recruits. Optimistic and forward-looking, these represent galactic spaces, mystic places, modern architecture and sleek technology.

The first key address is the Worldwide Engineering Brigade – also known as WEB, where bright innovators like Peter Parker have been assembled by Tony Stark to invent new technologies and equip everyday people to become heroes. WEB is home to WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, the first Disney ride-through attraction featuring the iconic Super Hero.

Avengers Headquarters is at the heart of the land, an iconic building where guests may catch a glimpse of the Avengers springing into action ready to save the day. A shining Quinjet sits atop its roof as a beacon for the campus.

Sling webs with Spider-Man and unite with the Guardians of the Galaxy

Tom Holland will reprise his role as Peter Parker in the land's new attraction, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure. This new, action-packed adventure invites guests to put their web-slinging skills to the test, a feat accomplished with innovative technology adapted specifically for this attraction. The mission: Team up with Spidey and help capture the out-of-control Spider-Bots before they wreak havoc on the Campus. During an open house at WEB, Peter Parker and aspiring inventors ask guests to wear 3D glasses and test drive their latest invention, the WEB Slinger vehicle, which allows them to sling webs like Spider-Man and experience what it's like to have super powers.

This family-friendly attraction blends physical sets and virtual environments to take new recruits on an interactive escapade. There is no height requirement for this attraction, allowing aspiring young heroes to join the fun. To experience WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, guests are required to join the virtual queue, only accessible via the Disneyland mobile app.*

Looming high above the land is the towering citadel of Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!, a fan-favorite that opened in 2017. Guests are the protagonists of this rockin' adventure as they help rescue a cosmic gang of misfits. Taneleer Tivan, a.k.a. the Collector, has brought his unique collection of fantastical fauna, relics and species from across the cosmos to Earth. To their misfortune, Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, Drax and Groot were recently made a part of Tivan's "collection" and are being held captive within his Fortress. It takes some raucous mayhem, music inspired by the soundtracks from the movies and thrilling free-fall drop sequences for this adventure to break out the Guardians.

For the first time: Ant-Man and The Wasp join a land full of heroes

Throughout Avengers Campus, Super Heroes team up in ways that are more exciting than ever.

At Avengers Headquarters, guests may have a chance to see some of their favorite heroes such as Captain America, Black Panther or Black Widow assemble to survey the campus. Or, they may see Spider-Man defying gravity as he flips 60 to 65 feet in the air above the rooftop of the WEB building. Following those stunning moves, Spider-Man will swing down off the building to ground level to wave and say hello to new recruits.

New recruits at Avengers Campus may have heroic encounters with Iron Man in his new armor, Captain Marvel, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther and Thor, some of whom are making their first appearances at the park.

Recruits can train with Black Panther's loyal bodyguards, the Dora Milaje, to learn wisdom from Wakanda and what it's like to be a member of this elite royal guard. Okoye, the leader of the Dora Milaje, also debuts for the first time in a Disney park as she leads this training encounter.

Exploring the overgrown ruins of an Ancient Sanctum, guests can learn mysterious secrets from Doctor Strange and discover ancient, magical artifacts. Doctor Strange trains recruits in the ways of the mystic arts by bringing this Ancient Sanctum to life with powerful spells. At night, the Ancient Sanctum glows even more vividly with majestic colors and lights, pulsating with mystic energy.

The villainous Taskmaster, who will have a role in the upcoming film "Black Widow," will be seen for the first time at a Disney park at Avengers Campus. Taskmaster's abilities include photographic reflexes, easily replicating a Super Heroes' moves and fighting style, making this new villain a balanced foe for the Campus heroes. "Black Widow" will release simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access for a one-time additional fee on July 9, 2021.

Pym Particles produce tiny treats and big bites

When it is time to take a break from the heroics, new dining spots will offer sustenance, and outdoor seating offers a great place to watch for Super Heroes. For recruits on the go, mobile ordering through the Disneyland app** will be available inside Avengers Campus. Menu items are subject to availability.

Pym Test Kitchen featuring Impossible™: Just as Ant-Man and The Wasp used "Pym Particles" to grow and shrink just about anything, the Pym Test Kitchen applies this innovative science to the food creation. This unbound potential allows Pym Test Kitchen to showcase normal foods at unusual scales, including shareable bites, inventive-sized entrees and tiny treats. As guests watch the Pym food scientists at work in the kitchen lab, they will see a regular-sized pretzel transform after going through a quantum tunnel – it comes out big or small!

Guests will savor foods like the Impossible™ plant-based meatballs, both large and micro and served with pasta in a super-sized spoon with a tiny fork. Another choice is the "Pym-ini," a panini on toasted focaccia with meats, cheese and marinara dipping sauce, which can be served by the slice or as a long, family-sized sandwich. Those all go well with a glass of Pingo Doce, the distinctly green beverage from Avenger lore, now available at Avengers Campus.

Pym Tasting Lab: Adjacent to the Pym Test Kitchen, an oversized beer can overhead signals that grown-up beverages are available at Pym Tasting Lab. Guests may order a craft beer, ranging from a blood orange hefeweizen to an amber lager. These are poured from a different kind of draft system which, thanks to the food scientists, fills the glass from the bottom up. Those thirsting for something unique can try one of the Pym Research Staff's Pym-Particle infused cocktail experiments, along with bite-sized snacks.

Shawarma Palace: Fans may recall that after the Battle of New York, the exhausted Avengers went with Tony Stark to try the "shawarma joint" about two blocks from the battle zone. There at Shawarma Palace, the Avengers discovered their new favorite food. They loved the food so much, they invited the Shawarma Palace crew to open a second location at Avengers Campus. Now, guests and heroes on the go can enjoy shawarma-inspired wraps at this food cart, which is decked out with memorabilia for Avenger fans. This cart offers hand-held savory wraps with fragrant chicken shawarma and garlic sauce, plus the Impossible™ plant-based falafel wrap.

Terran Treats: Taneleer Tivan did not limit his collection to lovable misfits; he is also curating a weird and wonderful menu of intergalactic eats at this food cart near Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! Churro spirals with unique flavors, and a cosmic orb with an outer shell revealing a decadent creamy filling, are a few takes on the concoctions he has conceived to lure guests to his Fortress.

The latest in prototypes to take home

At WEB Suppliers, a hot item is the WEB Power Band, a WEB Tech accessory that allows guests to customize their experience on WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and change their powers on the attraction. Guests may purchase this base band, which features a special mode that unlocks multi-fire webs aboard the attraction to customize the game play.

Guests will also find superhero swag, items to tinker with at home and something every hero needs – a friendly sidekick: Spider-Bots. Additional items at WEB Suppliers include a specially designed backpack to carry and show Spider-Bots, stylish Spider-Man goggles that light up and interact with their surroundings, Web-shooters that come to life with lights and sounds and Funko Pop! vinyl figurines of Spider-Man and Iron Man.

The Campus Supply Pod is the place to power up with official Avengers Campus gear including performance fleece hoodies and tees, headwear, drinkware and Super Hero supplies.

These popular items also may be found at the Disneyland Resort Backlot Premiere Shop featuring Avengers Campus in Hollywood Land.

Disneyland Resort theme parks reopening

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure reopened to the public on April 30, 2021, with limited capacity. To visit a theme park, guests (ages 3 and older) must purchase a valid ticket and make a theme park reservation for the same day and same park they want to visit. Other important details are at Disneyland.com/update. Guests are encouraged to check the site for the latest updates as they become available.

The health and well-being of guests and cast members remain a top priority. Enhanced health and safety measures and operational changes will be in place at the theme parks based on guidance from health authorities and learnings from Disney parks around the world. Cast members throughout the resort will assist with questions, and guests may check Disneyland.com/update for current health and safety measures, including required face coverings for guests ages 2 and older.

Guests may learn more about Avengers Campus at Disneyland.com/AvengersCampus .

* Distribution times for virtual queue enrollment are daily, 7:00 AM and 12:00 PM. To give as many Guests as possible the opportunity to sling webs alongside Spider-Man, each Guest can enter the virtual queue no more than once per day. Access to a virtual queue boarding group is subject to availability and not guaranteed. Joining the virtual queue does not guarantee the ability to experience the attraction. Subject to restrictions and change without notice. To learn more about the virtual queue on WEB Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure, visit Disneyland.com.

**Message, data and roaming rates may apply for the Disneyland app. Availability subject to handset limitations and features may vary by handset or service provider. Coverage and app stores not available everywhere. If you're under 18, get your parents' permission first.

About the Disneyland Resort

The Disneyland Resort , in Anaheim, Calif., features two spectacular theme parks – Disneyland (the original Disney theme park) and Disney California Adventure Park – plus three hotels and the Downtown Disney District, comprising unique dining, entertainment and shopping experiences. The Resort's hotels are the luxurious, 948-room Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, which also features 50 two-bedroom equivalent Disney Vacation Club units; the magical, 973-room Disneyland Hotel – both AAA Four Diamond properties – and the 481-room Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel with its "day-at-the-beach" theme. For information on attractions and vacations at the Disneyland Resort, visit Disneyland.com , call (866) 43-DISNEY or contact local travel agents.

