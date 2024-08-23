Disneyland Resort Fall Favorites Return Aug. 23, 2024, with Halloween Time and Plaza de la Familia

Family-friendly entertainment includes the 'Mickey's Trick and Treat' show, which debuts to guests at Disney California Adventure Park in the daytime for the very first time

Throughout the resort, guests can indulge in Halloween-themed culinary creations that every ghost and ghoul is sure to love

Plaza de la Familia celebrates the spirit of Día de los Muertos with lively entertainment, menu items inspired by Mexican cuisine and more from Aug. 23-Nov. 2

ANAHEIM, Calif., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Disneyland Resort once again welcomes the start of Halloween Time and Plaza de la Familia beginning Aug. 23, when guests can relish in returning favorites and enjoy new offerings that are sure to delight all ages – from those seeking silly scares and frightful family fun to celebrations of time-honored traditions and beloved bonds.

A spectacular spell will be cast starting Aug. 23-Oct. 31, 2024, as Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort conjures spirited seasonal décor, Halloween-themed attractions, enchanting entertainment, a galore of specialty treats and more. Highlights include new outfits for Mickey Mouse and his pals at Disneyland Park, the daytime debut of the "Mickey's Trick and Treat" show at Disney California Adventure Park and new autumn-themed dining experiences at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort.

Plaza de la Familia at Disney California Adventure Park, Aug. 23-Nov. 2, 2024, celebrates the spirit of Día de los Muertos. Beginning Aug. 30, "The Storytellers of Plaza de la Familia Celebrate The Musical World of Coco!" show presents cherished songs from the Pixar film such as "Remember Me" and "The World Es Mi Familia," and the classic Mexican folk song, "La Llorona," showcasing the power of familial bonds that live forever in our "proud corazón." The travelling troupe of storytellers bring the everlasting bonds of family to life as they sing and dance in this new heartwarming celebration.

Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort

This Halloween season, guests can savor dozens of food and beverage selections, such as the new "Ghost" of Anaheim burger from Galactic Grill, the Mickey Mouse mummy shake at Schmoozies! and the graveyard banana funnel cake at Stage Door Café.

As the temperatures cool and the atmosphere gets creepier, guests can also find the latest Disneyland Resort apparel, accessories, headwear and an array of other bewitching Mickey Mouse & Friends Halloween merchandise, including the Mickey Mouse Family Halloween collection available at Elias & Co., Emporium and World of Disney.

Disneyland Park

Adorned with seasonal décor and fall foliage, the Disneyland Resort takes on a wickedly wonderful transformation. The Main Street Pumpkin Festival brings a dazzling assortment of pumpkins to Main Street, U.S.A., at Disneyland Park, including the giant Mickey Mouse Pumpkin at the center of the spectacle. Clad in their new outfits at Disneyland Park, Mickey Mouse will sport a skeleton-inspired suit and Minnie Mouse and friends will don playful patchwork patterns.

Inspired by "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas," Haunted Mansion Holiday merrily manifests again with spirited surprises and thrilling twists. At the center of the frightful fête's ballroom scene is a gingerbread house accompanied by a giant gingerbread zombie, created by the mad scientist in town, Dr. Finkelstein. This year's display showcases the gingerbread zombie on an operating table made of delicious gingerbread, licorice jumper cables, sugary gumdrop bolts, hard-coated chocolate candy rivets and peppermint lightning bolt coils. Details on how to access the attraction can be found on Disneyland.com.

In the evenings, the haunting atmosphere at Disneyland Park culminates in "Halloween Screams" as the nighttime spectacular conjures visions of Disney Villains, spooky projections and special effects in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, the façade of "it's a small world," along the Rivers of America and Main Street, U.S.A. On select nights, sparkling fireworks seize the sky in a spellbinding spectacle. Plus, MagicBand+* adds an eerie element to the show as it lights up and pulses as if to send a sign from the spirits beyond.

Disney's Happiest Haunts Guided Tour** returns for a limited time during this season, offering a strolling experience through Disneyland Park with spooky stops along the way, a special Haunted Mansion photo opportunity featuring hitchhiking ghosts, plus reserved viewing for "Halloween Screams."

Disney California Adventure Park

At Disney California Adventure Park, the décor is delightfully devious as guests are greeted by scarily splendid décor and the sight of the Headless Horseman statue on Buena Vista Street. When night falls, the atmosphere gets even more eerie with haunting projections casting strange shadows. Over in Cars Land, Radiator Springs turns into Radiator Screams as everyday objects like traffic cones, tires and tools are transformed with haunting Halloween touches. Favorite characters like Lightning McQueen and Mater will be dressed in their Haul-O-Ween attire in celebration. Three attractions take on seasonal transformations for a Halloween twist with Luigi's Honkin' Haul-O-Ween and Mater's Graveyard JamBOOree in Cars Land and Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark in nearby Avengers Campus.

For the very first time, "Mickey's Trick and Treat" makes its way to guests as a daily offering at the Disney Theater. Led by a host dressed as a mad scientist, this interactive show features Mickey and friends celebrating a not-so-scary Halloween as they tell frightfully fun tales and brew up a magical potion. Guests will go batty as they sing and dance along to the whimsically wacky songs.

Downtown Disney District

The Downtown Disney District delights with Halloween décor, special entertainment and themed offerings from select locations. This year's "gourd-geous" installations feature oversized pumpkins in colorful hues for perfect fall photo backdrops. For scary good family fun, guests can enjoy a spirited hunt for hidden Disney character-themed pumpkins with Pluto's Pumpkin Pursuit*** beginning Aug. 30 by purchasing an activity map for their search to claim a collectible keepsake. And for the first time, guests may also peruse for pumpkins at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, with each park offering their own separate activity maps for purchase.

Hotels of the Disneyland Resort

Fearsome fun is underway at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort with spirited décor and themed activities. Guests can enjoy pumpkin decorating demonstrations, live entertainment and other seasonal offerings. For the first time ever, a wickedly sweet confectionery masterpiece inspired by the Queen from Snow White in her bewitched form, made of 80 pounds of white chocolate, 200 pounds of dark chocolate, 280 eggs and 60 pounds of marshmallows, will appear in the lobby of Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

At Goofy's Kitchen, between Aug. 23 and Oct. 31, guests can delight in Halloween-themed décor and meet favorite characters in their Halloween outfits. From Sept. 3-Nov. 18, Storytellers Cafe features a new autumn breakfast and brunch dining experience, Mickey's Autumn Adventures, with seasonal decor and characters in new autumnal attire.

Plaza de la Familia honoring Día de los Muertos

With colorful decorations, photo opportunities, lively entertainment and family activities for all ages, Plaza de la Familia returns to Paradise Gardens in Disney California Adventure Park from Aug. 23 to Nov. 2, honoring the spirit of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) and paying tribute to the memories of loved ones. Paradise Garden Grill returns with a limited-time menu inspired by Mexican cuisine with selections like al pastor tacos, chile verde chicken flautas and a plant-based huarache.

Beginning Aug. 30, "The Storytellers of Plaza de la Familia Celebrate The Musical World of Coco!," will feature live vocal performances of songs from Pixar's "Coco" and highlight the power of familial bonds with a refreshed storyline in this new immersive celebration. Starting Sept. 3, guests can also discover a new collection of "Coco" merchandise at Elias & Co.

In Frontierland, Disneyland Park joins in the Día de los Muertos festivities. The area near Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante is adorned with skeleton figurines, brilliant marigolds, brightly colored florals plus other decorative items that are typically displayed on ofrendas. Several times a day, Miguel from "Coco" can be found at this location to meet with guests.

Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party

The sold out, separate-ticket event Oogie Boogie Bash—A Disney Halloween Party**** takes over Disney California Adventure on 27 select nights between Aug. 25 and Oct. 31. Guests already holding tickets to the after-hours event are invited to wear their Halloween costumes and enjoy a wickedly fun evening of attractions, special food and beverages, entertainment and unique event merchandise. Highlights include entrance to Disney California Adventure Park three hours before the party begins, the immersive Villains Grove presented by Citizen, treat trails and character sightings – plus the "Frightfully Fun Parade."

There is so much fall fun underway with both wicked Halloween festivities and heartwarming Día de los Muertos celebrations at the Disneyland Resort. Families planning a visit can delight in scary good savings and enjoy the start of the season with the 3-Day Disneyland ticket offer for visits through Sept. 26, 2024.***** With this 3-day, 1-park per day ticket, guests can enjoy the Disneyland Resort for as little as $50 per day, per child (ages 3-9) for a total of $149 and $83 per adult, per day (for a total of $249) for a limited time on Monday-Thursday visits. Upgrades such as weekend visits, Park Hopper tickets and Lightning Lane Multi Pass are also available at the time of purchase. Park reservations required.

Check the latest entertainment details and schedules at Disneyland.com or the Disneyland mobile app. Entertainment, experiences, and offerings may be modified, limited in availability or unavailable, and are subject to restrictions, and change or cancellation without notice. Both valid Theme Park reservation and admission for the same Park on the same day are required for Park entry. Park reservations are limited, subject to availability and not guaranteed. Park admission and offerings are not guaranteed. Visit Disneyland.com/updates for important information to know before visiting the Disneyland Resort.

