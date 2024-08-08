All-new Dodge Charger Daytona to Make Public Debut at MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The all-new Dodge Charger Daytona will make its public debut at the MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge event at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan, on August 10.

The all-new Dodge Charger Daytona, the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car, led by the Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, will make its worldwide public debut at MotorTrend Present Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge on August 10, 2024, at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan.

The next-generation Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack will deliver 670 horsepower and is expected to reach 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds. Electrified models also include the 496-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona R/T. The all-new Dodge Charger Daytona will be on display for enthusiasts to check out at the Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge horsepower festival. For more information on the Dodge Charger Daytona, visit Dodge.com.

Dodge will also debut the final performance character of the Dodge Charger Daytona's Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system during an invite-only pre-event press conference scheduled for Friday, August 9, at M1 Concourse. The world's first Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system delivers a signature rumble and tactile sound wave output that shatters preconceptions of a typical battery electric vehicle.

The press conference will also highlight competitors in the annual Direct Connection Grudge Race, the headline event during Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge, which features legally sanctioned drag racing on metro Detroit's famed Woodward Avenue.

Ticket and complete information on the Roadkill Nights main event on August 10 is available at motortrend.com/roadkillnights. Tickets start at $25 for general admission. Pontiac residents with a valid ID can purchase tickets at a discounted rate of $20 at the gate. Children 12 and under receive free admission, and employees presenting a Stellantis ID badge at the gate will also receive free admission, along with free admission for up to one guest. Veterans receive $5 off regular general admission. To redeem the veteran discount, visit motortrend.com/roadkillnights and type "VETS5" at ticket checkout.

Sick Powerfest Serves as Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge Pre-party

New for 2024 is an official "pre-party" event, the Sick Powerfest, scheduled for Roadkill Nights eve on Friday, August 9. The event, also set to take place at M1 Concourse, will feature the World Burnout Championship with $25,000 up for grabs and the Sick Spit Show and Shine where fans can get up close and personal with some of the world's fastest street legal cars.

Direct Connection Grudge Race competitors will make shakedown runs in their race cars at the pre-party, and attendees can also participate in Dodge drag race thrill rides on Friday.

Tickets to the Sick Powerfest must be purchased separately and are not included in admission to Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge. Full information on the Sick Powerfest, including ticket information, is available at sickthemagazine.com/sick-powerfest.

Direct Connection Grudge Race Returns to Woodward

Direct Connection, the Dodge performance parts brand offering factory-backed performance parts through the Dodge Power Brokers dealer network, will once again take center stage at Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge.

The Direct Connection Grudge Race, back for a fourth consecutive year, will feature automotive builders/influencers competing in race cars powered by the Direct Connection HurriCrate engine, derived from the high-output version of the 3.0L Hurricane Twin Turbo engine. Competitors will reveal their HurriCrate-powered drag car builds at the Roadkill Nights press conference on August 9, then battle it out on Woodward Avenue for bragging rights online and on the strip during the main event on August 10. Grudge Race competitors will also be participating in a roundtable podcast on August 9, set to be hosted on DodgeGarage.com on August 10.

The Direct Connection Alley at Roadkill Nights will also feature Direct Connection parts displays and crate motor build projects, a Direct Connection tech support representative, Dodge Demon drag race simulators and an autograph session. Information on Direct Connection and Dodge Power Brokers is available at DCPerformance.com. Information on the full lineup of Direct Connection Grudge Race competitors is available at DodgeGarage.com.

Stars Come Out for Roadkill Nights

Celebrities will descend on Woodward Avenue to participate in the Dodge brand's horsepower extravaganza. Dodge muscle car lover, entertainer and professional wrestler Bill Goldberg recently confirmed attendance, and NHRA stars Matt Hagan, Leah Pruett and European Dodge brand ambassador Ida Zetterström will participate in an autograph session along with Direct Connection Grudge Race competitors. Hagan and Zetterström will also wow the crowd by performing burnouts in their respective 11,000-horsepower and 12,000-horsepower drag cars on the temporary Woodward Avenue drag strip.

Roadkill's David Freiburger and Mike Finnegan will also be appearing at the event. Media personality and Hemmings Director of Programming Mike Musto will be competing in the Direct Connection Grudge behind the wheel of a Dodge Hornet GT and will film content for a new ongoing video series that will follow Musto and co-builder Suppy Wejpanich as they swap the HurriCrate engine into a variety of different vehicle builds to demonstrate the engine's versatility.

Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge United Way Auction

Roadkill Nights attendees can put their passion for horsepower to work supporting a charitable cause. The Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge United Way auction will once again allow enthusiasts to bid on a variety of fan ticket packages as well as unique Dodge-centric memorabilia. A few of the auction items include:

Roadkill Nights Ultimate Club Zone Package

Roadkill Nights Fan Package

Radford Racing School Experience Package

NHRA Fan Experience Package

Tony Stewart Racing signed NHRA memorabilia

The full list of online auction items is available at bidpal.net/dodgeroadkillnights2024. The auction runs from noon on Friday, August 2 to midnight on Sunday, August 11 (bidding for Roadkill ticket packages ends earlier, at midnight on Thursday, August 8).

United Way for Southeastern Michigan serves Wayne, Oakland, Macomb and Washtenaw counties and focuses on advancing equitable communities of stable households and thriving children. For more information on United Way, visit www.unitedwaysem.org.

MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge – Schedule of Events:

The action-packed Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge main event schedule, set for August 10 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET, will include:

Street-legal drag racing in Big Tire and Small Tire classes

Dodge vehicle displays, including the all-new 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T and 2024 Charger Daytona Scat Pack

Dodge Drift/Hot Lap Thrill Rides

Dodge Hornet rallycross rides (new for 2024)

Classic and modern muscle car cruise-in

Dodge merchandise tent

Dodge Demon drag race simulators

"Roadkill" stunts

Roadkill talent appearances from David Freiburger and Mike Finnegan

and Vendor midway, including booths by event sponsors Amazon, Brembo, Gear Vendors, Mickey Thompson Tires and Tremec

Exhibition runs down Woodward Avenue with MotorTrend's "Pure Power Pony" drag car built by the HOT ROD team, Powered by Amazon

Musical entertainment all day

Food trucks

For access to Trinity Hospital, located near the Roadkill Nights event location, all medical vehicles will be permitted.

